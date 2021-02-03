Enerplus closes previously announced bought deal offering of common shares













CALGARY, AB – Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the equity offering (the “Offering“) previously announced on January 25, 2021. Upon closing of the Offering, a total of 33,062,500 Common Shares (“Common Shares“) were issued at a price of C$4.00 per Common Share for gross proceeds of C$132,250,000. This includes 4,312,500 Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of the over-allotment option in full. The syndicate of underwriters was led by RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets. The net proceeds of the Offering, together with US$400 million to be drawn on a new three-year term loan obtained by Enerplus in connection with the previously announced proposed acquisition of Bruin E&P HoldCo, LLC (the “Acquisition“), are intended to be used to finance the US$465 million purchase price for the Acquisition, and to fund capital expenditures on the acquired properties and other expenses in connection with the Acquisition. If, however, the Acquisition is not completed, the net proceeds from the Offering will be used to partially fund capital expenditures, as well as the repayment of near-term maturities on the Company’s senior notes and for other general corporate purposes.