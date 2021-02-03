New properties on PNGX

Two new properties are now available on PNG Exchange:
Property: North PRA Lower Charlie Lake
Company: Anegada Oil Corp.
- Toehold position in the emerging lower Charlie Lake play fairway of the Peace River Arch
- One of the few plays in Alberta that delivers >100% IRR’s at current commodity pricing and an average payout < 1year
- Near term expiries in Q3/Q4 2021 – Most of which are licences.
- 5 Net Sections – Lower Charlie Lake Rights – All 100% WI- no encumbrances
- 9 Net Sections – 100% WI- Prospective for Montney Oil
- 24&25-81-10w6-100%WI-Surface to base Fernie Rights
Property: Lloydminster AB HO
Company: Crew Energy Inc.
- Heavy Oil – AB Mannville, 2-49-2W4M
- 256 Ha, 100% working interest
About PNG Exchange
PNG Exchange provides landmen and other oil and gas professionals a platform for acquiring or disposing of properties. PNG Exchange benefits companies looking to divest properties by reaching the widest number of interested parties in the marketplace.
PNG Exchange has launched a new pricing plan for companies of all sizes. Get an instant quote for your company today!