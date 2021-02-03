New properties on PNGX













Two new properties are now available on PNG Exchange:

Property: North PRA Lower Charlie Lake

Company: Anegada Oil Corp.

Toehold position in the emerging lower Charlie Lake play fairway of the Peace River Arch

One of the few plays in Alberta that delivers >100% IRR’s at current commodity pricing and an average payout < 1year

Near term expiries in Q3/Q4 2021 – Most of which are licences.

5 Net Sections – Lower Charlie Lake Rights – All 100% WI- no encumbrances

9 Net Sections – 100% WI- Prospective for Montney Oil

24&25-81-10w6-100%WI-Surface to base Fernie Rights

Property: Lloydminster AB HO

Company: Crew Energy Inc.

Heavy Oil – AB Mannville, 2-49-2W4M

256 Ha, 100% working interest

About PNG Exchange

PNG Exchange provides landmen and other oil and gas professionals a platform for acquiring or disposing of properties. PNG Exchange benefits companies looking to divest properties by reaching the widest number of interested parties in the marketplace.

PNG Exchange has launched a new pricing plan for companies of all sizes. Get an instant quote for your company today!