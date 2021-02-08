PrairieSky announces 2020 fourth quarter and year end results, a royalty asset acquisition, and an 8% dividend increase













CALGARY, Alberta – PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (“PrairieSky” or the “Company“) (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its fourth quarter (“Q4 2020“) and year-end operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, which demonstrate the benefits of a low-cost, high margin business that delivers free cash flow through all commodity cycles, a royalty asset acquisition, and a dividend increase.

Royalty Asset Acquisition and Dividend Increase: • PrairieSky has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a large royalty portfolio, which will consolidate a significant fee mineral title position in Western Canada within the Company. The acquisition includes approximately 640,000 net acres of additional producing and undeveloped royalty interests, approximately 650 BOE per day of royalty production, and an extensive proprietary seismic database for cash consideration of $45.0 million. • PrairieSky’s Board of Directors approved an 8% increase in the annual dividend to $0.26 per common share or $0.065 per quarter, effective for the March 31, 2021 record date. Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights: • Revenues increased 8% to $47.0 million, comprised of royalty production revenues of $43.6 million and other revenues of $3.4 million, compared to Q3 2020. • Funds from Operations increased 8% from Q3 2020 to $41.1 million ($0.18 per common share basic and diluted). • Royalty production averaged 19,281 BOE per day (50% liquids) and included an 11% increase in oil production from Q3 2020. • Declared a third quarter dividend of $13.4 million ($0.06 per common share), representing a payout ratio of 33%. • Reduced indebtedness by over 35% compared to Q3 2020, exiting 2020 with $42.9 million of net debt. Annual 2020 Highlights: • Revenues totaled $171.4 million, comprised of royalty production revenues of $156.2 million and other revenues of $15.2 million. • Funds from Operations totaled $146.8 million ($0.64 per common share basic and diluted). • Royalty production averaged 19,712 BOE per day (49% liquids). • Cash administrative expenses of $2.49 per BOE, 7% below 2019 cash administrative expenses of $2.68 per BOE and the lowest cash administrative expenses since inception. • Dividends declared in the year of $86.1 million ($0.3750 per share), representing a payout ratio of 59%. • Repurchased 9.8 million common shares for $90.9 million under the normal course issuer bid, cancelling over 4% of the common shares outstanding. • Achieved “net-zero” Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions highlighting the differentiated nature of our royalty business model and leading corporate performance, which has been recognized by multiple global ESG rating agencies.

PRESIDENT’S MESSAGE

2020 was a challenging year for industry with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and an extremely volatile commodity price environment. Throughout 2020 we remained focused on our core strategies of leasing for existing and new plays across our expansive land base, ensuring efficiencies and cost control in our business operations, and pursuing acquisitions of complementary assets provided they meet our rigorous internal criteria.

Subsequent to year-end, PrairieSky entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a substantial royalty asset package for cash consideration of $45.0 million, before adjustments, consisting of approximately 640,000 net acres of royalty interest lands in Western Canada, and which include (i) a 170,000 acre fee mineral title position with multizonal leasing, exploration and development potential; (ii) an extensive Deep Basin royalty position with a concentration of stacked resource play opportunities; and (iii) ownership of approximately 3,200 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 3,100 kilometres of 2D seismic covering the acquired assets and PrairieSky’s existing fee mineral title acreage. The acquired royalty assets are comprised of producing and significant undeveloped royalty interests and PrairieSky expects to add approximately 650 BOE per day of production (44% liquids). We expect the acquired assets will be cash flow and production accretive to shareholders in the near, medium and long term. We expect to be able to grow the asset at over 5% per year over the next five years through near-term leasing activities and active management of the acquired asset portfolio. Closing of the acquisition is expected to occur in February 2021. PrairieSky continues to see quality acquisition opportunities including small and medium-sized potential transactions and will remain selective and disciplined in our evaluation of new royalty opportunities.

PrairieSky generated funds from operations of $41.1 million in Q4 2020, and $146.8 million in 2020, returning $86.1 million or $0.3750 per common share to shareholders through dividends over the course of the year. PrairieSky’s strong 2020 financial performance in a challenging macro environment underscores the resiliency of our royalty business and PrairieSky’s ability to provide sustainable returns to shareholders through all commodity price cycles. During 2020, PrairieSky opportunistically accelerated its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB“) repurchasing and cancelling 9.8 million common shares, or over 4% of the common shares outstanding, at an average price per share of $9.30. The substantial majority of these NCIB purchases occurred in Q3 2020 utilizing cash on hand and our credit facility. PrairieSky retired over 35% of its debt during Q4 2020, maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet at year end.

During 2020, capital spending on PrairieSky lands targeted several plays where PrairieSky has made strategic investments over several years, as well as areas PrairieSky has been actively leasing from its vast inventory of undeveloped fee title land. An estimated $476 million (net – $27 million) in third-party capital was spent in 2020 drilling and completing wells on PrairieSky lands, down from $1.1 billion (net – $58 million) in 2019. Capital spending across Western Canada was down significantly in 2020 as a result of the low crude oil pricing and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on global demand for hydrocarbons. Third-party capital represented approximately 3.1% of total Canadian conventional capital expenditures and was enough, along with improved natural gas prices, to grow PrairieSky’s proved plus probable reserves 5% to 48,189 MBOE at December 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019 – 45,835 MBOE). The increase in reserves in a challenging year demonstrates the quality of our royalty properties and the third-party operators on our lands. PrairieSky’s reserves include only developed assets (developed producing and developed non-producing properties) and do not include any future development capital on undeveloped land.

During Q4 2020, third-party operators spud 74 wells (88% oil) on PrairieSky lands, including 8 wells spud on fee lands, 48 wells spud on gross overriding royalty lands and 18 wells spud on unitized lands, with a resulting average net royalty rate of 3.5% for new wells. Activity included 27 Viking wells, 17 Clearwater wells, 4 Cardium wells and 17 wells in other oil formations including the Mannville, Mississippian and Bakken. There were also 9 natural gas wells spud targeting multiple formations, including the Montney, Cardium and Spirit River. In 2020, a total of 288 wells were spud (2019 – 661 wells) with an average net royalty rate of 6.4% (2019 – 7.1%).

Q4 2020 royalty production volumes increased 3% to 19,281 BOE per day from 18,745 BOE per day in Q3 2020 and generated $43.6 million in royalty production revenue, a 14% increase from Q3 2020. Oil royalty production volumes averaged 7,313 barrels per day, 11% above Q3 2020 average royalty production volumes of 6,572 barrels per day due to new wells on stream and previously shut-in production being brought back on. Increased production positively impacted oil royalty revenue which totaled $28.0 million, an increase of 13% over Q3 2020. Natural gas royalty production volumes averaged 58.1 MMcf per day, in line with Q3 2020 royalty production of 58.2 MMcf per day, and generated $10.0 million of royalty revenue representing an increase of 15% compared to Q3 2020 royalty revenue of $8.7 million due primarily to stronger average AECO and Station 2 benchmark pricing in the quarter. Q4 2020 average NGL royalty production volumes of 2,285 barrels per day, were down 8% from Q3 2020 royalty production volumes of 2,473 barrels per day and royalty production revenue totaled $5.6 million, an increase of 14% compared to Q3 2020 royalty revenue of $4.9 million, as higher benchmark pricing for propane and improved propane and butane differentials under the current NGL contract year offset the impact of lower WTI benchmark pricing and lower production volumes primarily due to fewer compliance recoveries in the quarter.

For 2020, royalty production revenue of $156.2 million (2019 – $244.9 million) was generated from average royalty production volumes of 19,712 BOE per day (2019 – 21,757 BOE per day). Crude oil royalty revenue totaled $99.2 million, down 47% from $188.7 million in 2019 due to a 31% decrease in average West Texas Intermediate (“WTI“) benchmark pricing combined with lower average oil royalty production volumes. Crude oil royalty production volumes averaged 7,124 barrels per day (2019 – 8,633 barrels per day) due to lower exploration and development activity across Western Canada as well as shut-in production during the year in response to lower WTI pricing and COVID-19 impacts on global demand. Average natural gas royalty production volumes of 60.1 MMcf per day were down 5% from 2019 natural gas royalty production volumes of 63.1 MMcf per day, contributing $35.4 million of revenue, which was up 20% from $29.5 million in 2019. This increase in natural gas royalty revenue was due primarily to the significant increase in AECO and Station 2 benchmark pricing in 2020, which was partially offset by lower solution gas volumes and drilling activity. Average NGL royalty production volumes totaled 2,571 barrels per day, in line with 2019 NGL royalty production volumes of 2,607 barrels per day. NGL royalty production revenue totaled $21.6 million, down 19% from 2019 NGL royalty production revenue of $26.7 million, as a result of lower benchmark pricing, partially offset by improved propane and butane differentials.

Other revenue totaled $3.4 million in Q4 2020 comprised of $1.8 million of lease rentals, $0.9 million of lease bonus consideration and $0.7 million of other income. During the quarter, PrairieSky entered into 25 new leases with 22 different counterparties. During 2020, PrairieSky earned other revenues of $15.2 million comprised of $5.9 million of lease rentals, $3.5 million of other income and $5.8 million of bonus consideration from entering 85 leasing arrangements with 51 different counterparties. Throughout the year, leasing activity was focused on crude oil and natural gas targets across a number of plays and areas in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Cash administrative expenses totaled $3.5 million or $1.97 per BOE in the quarter and $18.0 million or $2.49 per BOE for the full year 2020, representing an all-time low. We are focused on managing controllable costs in our business and expect cash administrative expenses to remain well below $3.00 per BOE in 2021. PrairieSky’s staff continued their focus on ensuring timely and accurate royalty payments, collecting compliance recoveries totaling $0.8 million in the quarter bringing 2020 compliance recoveries to $5.8 million.

Our virtual Investor Day will be held on May 18, 2021, when we will release our 2021 Playbook and our annual Responsibility Report. We expect both of these documents to highlight the unique attributes of our long duration, high margin business model, and our commitment to best practices in governance, social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

We continue to monitor the situation related to COVID-19 and follow the advice of public health officials, prioritizing the health and safety of our employees and community. Whether we are working remotely or in the office, executing on our strategy is our priority. I would like to thank our staff for their continued efforts and our shareholders for their support. Please contact Pam Kazeil, our Chief Financial Officer, at 587-293-4089 or myself at 587-293-4005 with any questions.

Andrew Phillips, President & CEO

ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASED 8% TO $0.26 PER SHARE

PrairieSky is pleased to announce an 8% increase in its annual dividend to $0.26 per common share in 2021, to be paid on a quarterly basis effective for the March 31, 2021 record date. The Board of Directors considers a number of factors in determining the dividend level, including current and projected activity levels on PrairieSky’s royalty lands, the current commodity price environment, the working capital balance and net earnings of the Company.

PrairieSky’s current NCIB commenced on May 19, 2020 and expires on May 18, 2021. During 2020, PrairieSky purchased and cancelled 9.8 million common shares at an average price of $9.30 at an aggregate cost of $90.9 million. PrairieSky expects to apply to the TSX in May 2021 to renew the NCIB for an additional year, in accordance with TSX rules. Future amounts to be allocated to the NCIB will be announced in conjunction with application to the TSX prior to expiration of the existing NCIB.

2020 RESERVES INFORMATION

PrairieSky’s year end 2020 reserves were evaluated by independent reserves evaluators GLJ Ltd. (“GLJ“). The evaluation of PrairieSky’s royalty properties was done in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook and National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities. PrairieSky’s reserves information is included in the Company’s Annual Information Form which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and PrairieSky’s website at www.prairiesky.com .

2021 INVESTOR DAY

PrairieSky will be hosting an investor day on May 18, 2021, where members of PrairieSky’s management and technical team will present details on the Company’s crude oil and natural gas plays. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the investor day will be a live webcast starting at 9:30 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may participate in the webcast available through PrairieSky’s investor center at www.prairiesky.com . A copy of materials will also be available on PrairieSky’s website at www.prairiesky.com . The webcast will be archived and accessible for replay after the event.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL INFORMATION

The following table summarizes select operational and financial information of the Company for the periods noted. All dollar amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

A full version of PrairieSky’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A“) and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and notes thereto for the fiscal period ended December 31, 2020 is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and PrairieSky’s website at www.prairiesky.com .

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 (millions, except per share or as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 2020 2019 FINANCIAL Revenues $ 47.0 $ 67.1 $ 171.4 $ 268.4 Funds from Operations 41.1 55.8 146.8 220.4 Per Share – basic and diluted(1) 0.18 0.24 0.64 0.94 Net Earnings 14.1 24.3 31.7 111.4 Per Share – basic and diluted(1) 0.06 0.10 0.14 0.48 Dividends declared(2) 13.4 45.4 86.1 182.1 Per Share 0.0600 0.1950 0.3750 0.7800 Common share repurchases – 2.8 90.9 19.0 Acquisitions, including non-cash consideration 2.7 3.4 9.4 11.2 Working Capital (Deficiency) at period end (42.0 ) (3.1 ) (42.0 ) (3.1 ) Shares Outstanding Shares outstanding at period end 223.3 233.1 223.3 233.1 Weighted average – basic 223.3 233.2 229.6 233.6 Weighted average – diluted 223.8 233.6 230.1 234.0 OPERATIONAL

Royalty Production Volumes Crude Oil (bbls/d) 7,313 8,884 7,124 8,633 NGL (bbls/d) 2,285 2,819 2,571 2,607 Natural Gas (MMcf/d) 58.1 63.0 60.1 63.1 Royalty Production (BOE/d)(3) 19,281 22,203 19,712 21,757 Realized Pricing Crude Oil ($/bbl) $ 41.59 $ 57.29 $ 38.05 $ 59.88 NGL ($/bbl) 26.44 25.92 22.93 28.02 Natural Gas ($/Mcf) 1.87 1.70 1.61 1.28 Total ($/BOE)(3) $ 24.58 $ 31.40 $ 21.65 $ 30.84 Operating Netback per BOE(4) $ 22.10 $ 28.39 $ 18.81 $ 27.58 Funds from Operations per BOE $ 23.17 $ 27.32 $ 20.35 $ 27.75 Oil Price Benchmarks Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) (US$/bbl) $ 42.66 $ 56.96 $ 39.40 $ 57.03 Edmonton Light Sweet ($/bbl) $ 50.24 $ 68.10 $ 45.34 $ 69.22 Western Canadian Select (WCS) crude oil differential to WTI (US$/bbl) $ (9.30 ) $ (15.84 ) $ (12.60 ) $ (12.76 ) Foreign Exchange Rate (US$/CAD$) 0.7694 0.7575 0.7468 0.7537 Natural Gas Price Benchmarks AECO monthly index ($/Mcf) $ 2.76 $ 2.31 $ 2.24 $ 1.62 AECO daily index ($/Mcf) $ 2.64 $ 2.47 $ 2.23 $ 1.76

(1) Net Earnings and Funds from Operations per Common Share are calculated using the weighted average number of basic and diluted common shares outstanding.

(2) A dividend of $0.06 per common share was declared on December 7, 2020. The dividend was paid on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as at December 31, 2020.

(3) See “Conversions of Natural Gas to BOE”.

(4) Operating Netback per BOE is defined under the Non-GAAP Measures section in the MD&A.

