Trans Mountain restarts work on oil pipeline expansion













Trans Mountain pipeline construction

Trans Mountain has begun the restart process for construction on an expansion project for the oil pipeline, the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) said on Monday, about two months since it was halted due to safety-related issues.

“The CER will continue its regular oversight of all aspects of the project, including construction, and will be conducting various on-site inspections in the near future to ensure the company is doing its utmost to ensure the safety of workers,” the regulator said on its website.

Work on expanding Canada’s Trans Mountain oil pipeline, which will twin the existing 1,150-kilometer pipeline and nearly triple capacity to 890,000 barrels per day, was halted due to safety concerns in mid-December, last year.

One worker was seriously hurt, while another contract worker was killed, in separate incidents late last year.

The project is expected to finish in late 2022.