Ryan Ferguson Young, former Vice-President of Sayer, launches Earth Horse Energy Advisors













Calgary, February 22, 2021 – Ryan Ferguson Young, former Vice-President of Sayer Energy Advisors, is pleased to announce the launch of Earth Horse Energy Advisors (“Earth Horse”).

Earth Horse is an independent corporate advisory firm which focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. We offer various customized corporate advisory services, including the marketing of oil and natural gas interests (corporate and asset), buy-side mandates, investor relations support, negotiation assistance, information analysis, valuations, fairness opinions and strategic planning.

Earth Horse prides itself in being friendly, helpful, and exhibiting the utmost standards of integrity. We will tell you the truth, not necessarily what you want to hear.

We believe in integrity over making a dollar. Our tag line says it all: Kind. Honest. Work Horse.

About the Founder – Ryan Ferguson Young

Ryan began his career in the Canadian oil & natural gas M&A marketplace in 2006, working with the independent advisory firm, Sayer Energy Advisors. Ryan held increasingly more senior positions at Sayer, until being promoted as the firm’s Vice-President.

During his career, Ryan has managed approximately 100 mandates and has been involved in the closing of over $1.0 billion in transactions. He has participated in transactions that range in value from below $1 million to over $250 million and is a seasoned professional in providing valuations and fairness opinions to the industry.

In May 2019, Ryan joined ATB Financial’s E&P Corporate Banking group as a Portfolio Manager of a $1.0 billion lending portfolio.

Prior to entering the Canadian oil & natural gas sector, Ryan worked as an Energy Analyst and Trader for a large multi-national power company. Prior to this, he was a Lumber Trader for a Calgary boutique.

Earth Horse has built a network of technical and operational consulting professionals, each having decades of experience in the oil & natural gas industry. Our consultants bring a wide range of experiences to the team, ranging from having built and run small and medium sized E&P companies, to having successful careers with large Multi-National energy corporations. This network compliments Mr. Ferguson Young’s significant M&A experience and banking knowledge.

Earth Horse actively uses data from XI Technologies to ensure a thorough competitive analysis is done for every listing, including detailed ARO research for all working interest participants. In addition, Earth Horse is pleased to announce that it has formed a partnership with a mid-sized investment bank to provide its clients access to the equity markets.

Sign up for our distribution list to stay updated on our asset and corporate offerings and to receive our independent analysis and insights.

We are happy to learn more about your firm and how we can help you achieve your goals.

Earth Horse’s website can be found at www.ehenergyadvisors.com .

Contact Information: