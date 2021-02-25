Remanufactured oilfield equipment products













When purchasing oilfield equipment, you need to consider a few critical factors, such as equipment life span, cost, availability, and production timeline.

Oilfield equipment comes in a variety of conditions:

New: Equipment that has never been used and is typically sold by the original equipment manufacturer.

New Surplus: These products have never been used but may have been built some time ago, so they may not have the latest features and may show some cosmetic imperfections. This equipment would typically be sold by someone other than the original manufacturer.

Remanufactured: Equipment that has been fully disassembled, rebuilt, and tested to ensure good working condition, safety, and the latest code & regulatory requirements. Sellers of remanufactured equipment should always offer a full warranty covering workmanship and operation.

Used: Product that has been cleaned and has had basic function testing performed. They may come with a very limited warranty but the primary risk still lies with the end-user.

Field Run: This equipment is “as is, where is”. There is usually no warranty, inspection, or guarantees of any kind.

Used & Field Run Oilfield Equipment

Buying used or field run oilfield equipment may be the best solution when the following criteria are critical to the success of your project:

Minimization of upfront capital expense.

Equipment is urgently required regardless of condition.

Buying Used or Field Run Oilfield Equipment has the following limitations:

The equipment may not be functional.

The equipment may not comply with the latest standards and regulations.

There is no recourse or reimbursement for defects.

Remanufactured Oilfield Equipment

Buying remanufactured oilfield equipment is an ideal strategy when your project has the following requirements:

An economical alternative to new equipment.

A faster lead time than new delivery can accommodate.

Standard equipment that needs some customization for unique field requirements.

Equipment that has been cleaned, inspected, and tested.

Production uptime is critical.

Warranty and equipment support are required.

Purchasing used or field run equipment may seem ideal because of its lower upfront costs and immediate availability, but it could be far more expensive in the long run when repairs and production losses are considered. Remanufactured equipment has been inspected, is customizable, and includes a warranty, and is often available in a substantially shorter timeframe.

Aspire Advantage

Aspire Energy Resources’ advantage is our proven ability to extend the lifetime of oil & gas processing equipment by remanufacturing previously owned oilfield equipment. Aspire’s remanufactured equipment provides you with a tangible asset cost-benefit as well as a predictable installation and site startup schedule. We strive to deliver production equipment in next to new working condition.

Find out more about Aspire’s Remanufactured Advantage!

We have an extensive selection of equipment that is available for inspection at any time at our centrally located facility in Red Deer.

Check out a complete list of Aspire Energy’s Inventory!