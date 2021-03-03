TC Energy and TC PipeLines, LP complete merger













CALGARY, Alberta – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy) and TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) (TCP) today announced that they have completed the previously announced merger (the Merger) pursuant to an Agreement and Plan of Merger dated December 14, 2020. The Merger resulted in TC Energy acquiring all of the outstanding publicly-held common units of TCP and TCP becoming an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of TC Energy.

“We are pleased to have received majority unitholder approval of the merger of TC PipeLines into TC Energy,” said François Poirier, TC Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The merger will simplify and streamline our corporate structure and increase TC Energy’s ownership in its core portfolio of critical energy infrastructure.”

Effective today, TCP unitholders are entitled to receive 0.70 common shares of TC Energy for each TCP common unit held.

Also effective today, the TCP common units will no longer be listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Common shares of TC Energy will continue to trade on both the NYSE and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TRP.

About TC Energy

We are a vital part of everyday life — delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens — we’re there. Guided by our core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our 7,500 people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

TC Energy’s common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com.