Keyera Corp. announces $350 million hybrid note offering

CALGARY, AB, March 8 – Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) (“Keyera”) announced today that it has priced a Canadian offering of $350 million of 5.95% fixed-to-fixed rate subordinated notes due March 10, 2081.

The offering is expected to close on March 10, 2021 and the net proceeds will be used to refinance indebtedness under Keyera’s revolving credit facility, to fund its capital projects, including its ownership interest in KAPS, and for other general corporate purposes. All approvals are in place and the company is proceeding with the construction of the KAPS pipeline project.

The notes are being offered through an underwriting syndicate co-led by CIBC World Markets Inc. and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. under Keyera’s Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 15, 2019 as supplemented by a Prospectus Supplement dated March 8, 2021.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes in any jurisdiction. The notes being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated North American midstream business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering midstream energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Disclaimer

This news release also contains forward-looking information pertaining to the offering, the timing of closing of the offering and the amount and use of proceeds from the offering. The forward-looking information herein are subject to risks, including risks associated with capital and debt markets, and other risks as set forth in the base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement referenced above, including the documents incorporated by reference therein. For example, the closing of the offering may not occur or may be delayed if the conditions to closing are not satisfied or if the timeline to satisfy the conditions is extended. Accordingly, there is risk that the offering will not be completed within the anticipated time, on the terms proposed, or at all. Further, there is no guarantee as to when the proceeds from the offering will be used and it is possible the use of proceeds could be changed should Keyera’s board of directors determine that it would be in the best interests of Keyera. For additional information on these and other factors, see Keyera’s public filings on www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable securities law, Keyera undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise such documents, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Dan Cuthbertson, Director, Investor Relations

Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations

Beata Graham, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations

Email: ir@keyera.com

Telephone: 403.205.7670

Toll Free: 888.699.4853