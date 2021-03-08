Volunteering opportunity: Geoscience BC Geothermal Technical Advisory Committee













Geoscience BC is seeking volunteers to join our Geothermal Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), a group of experts that identifies, plans, develops, and reviews our independent, relevant, and public geothermal-related earth science research in British Columbia.

Geoscience BC’s Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Geothermal TACs are an essential part of our agile and innovative organization. They generate, solicit, review and recommend proposals for Board approval and their expertise is vital to the success of our research.

We plan to welcome up to three new members to the Geothermal TAC, which currently has eleven members. This will add to the committee’s knowledge of geoscience and geothermal resources in BC, and expand its field of expertise.

New Geothermal TAC members will be part of our valuable network of expert volunteers with decades of varied experience. Find out more about how to get involved at https://bit.ly/37XxAAo