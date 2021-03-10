Keyera Corp. announces closing of $350 million hybrid note offering

CALGARY, AB – Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) (“Keyera”) announced today that it has closed its previously announced Canadian offering of $350 million of 5.95% fixed-to-fixed rate subordinated notes due March 10, 2021.

The offering was announced on March 8, 2021. The notes were offered through an underwriting syndicate co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. under Keyera’s Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 15, 2019, as supplemented by a Prospectus Supplement dated March 8, 2021.

The net proceeds will be used to refinance indebtedness under Keyera’s revolving credit facility, to fund its capital projects, including its ownership interest in KAPS, and for other general corporate purposes. All approvals are in place and the company is proceeding with the construction of the KAPS pipeline project.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes in any jurisdiction. The notes being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated North American midstream business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering midstream energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service-based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage, and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high-quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely, and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.