Hemisphere Energy grows proved reserves by 18% and proved plus probable reserves by 22%

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the following: Management’s anticipation for polymer injection start-up into the G pool by the third quarter of 2021; Management’s intention to move forward polymer flood development plans for its Atlee Buffalo Upper Mannville F pool this year; the volumes of Hemisphere’s oil and gas reserves and the estimated net present values of the future net revenues of such reserves; Hemisphere’s estimated 2020 average corporate production rate; and the Company’s anticipated filing date for its annual information form for the year ending December 31, 2020. In addition, statements relating to “reserves” are deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described can be profitably produced in the future.

The estimates of Hemisphere’s reserves and the recovery factors provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. In addition, forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of material factors, expectations or assumptions of Hemisphere which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Hemisphere believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Hemisphere can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: that Hemisphere will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; results from drilling and development activities are consistent with past operations; the quality of the reservoirs in which Hemisphere operates and continued performance from existing wells; the continued and timely development of infrastructure in areas of new production; the accuracy of the estimates of Hemisphere’s reserve volumes; certain commodity price and other cost assumptions; continued availability of debt and equity financing and cash flow to fund Hemisphere’s current and future plans and expenditures; the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which Hemisphere operates; the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s operations and demand for oil and natural gas; the general continuance of current industry conditions; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of Hemisphere to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner; drilling results; the ability of the operator of the projects in which Hemisphere has an interest in to operate the field in a safe, efficient and effective manner; the ability of Hemisphere to obtain financing on acceptable terms; field production rates and decline rates; the ability to replace and expand oil and natural gas reserves through acquisition, development and exploration; the timing and cost of pipeline, storage and facility construction and expansion and the ability of Hemisphere to secure adequate product transportation; future commodity prices; currency, exchange and interest rates; regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which Hemisphere operates; and the ability of Hemisphere to successfully market its oil and natural gas products.

The forward-looking information and statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements, including the assumptions made in respect thereof, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to defer materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements including, without limitation: changes in commodity prices; changes to, or restrictions of, labour, supplies, and infrastructure as a result of COVID-19; changes in the demand for or supply of Hemisphere’s products, the early stage of development of some of the evaluated areas and zones; unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates or other regulatory matters; changes in development plans of Hemisphere or by third party operators of Hemisphere’s properties, increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inaccurate estimation of Hemisphere’s oil and gas reserve volumes; limited, unfavourable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; and certain other risks detailed from time-to-time in Hemisphere’s public disclosure documents, (including, without limitation, those risks identified in this news release and in Hemisphere’s annual information form).

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Hemisphere does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the included forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Oil and Gas Advisories

All reserve references in this news release are “gross” or “Company interest reserves”. Such reserves are the Company’s total working interest reserves before the deduction of any royalties and without including any royalty interests of the Company.

It should not be assumed that the net present value of the estimated net revenues presented in this news release represent the fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and costs assumptions will be attained and variances could be material. The recovery and reserve estimates of Hemisphere’s crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

All future net revenues are estimated using forecast prices, arising from the anticipated development and production of our reserves, net of the associated royalties, operating costs, development costs and abandonment and reclamation costs and are stated prior to provision for interest and general and administrative expenses. Future net revenues have been presented in this news release on a before tax basis.

“Boe” means barrel of oil equivalent on the basis of 6 mcf of natural gas to 1 bbl of oil. Boe’s may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Oil and Gas Metrics

This news release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry, such as finding and development (“F&D”) costs”, “recycle ratio”, “operating netback”, ” and “reserve life index (“RLI”)”. These terms do not have a standardized meaning and the Company’s calculation of such metrics may not be comparable to the calculation method used or presented by other companies for the same or similar metrics, and therefore should not be used to make such comparisons.

“Finding and development costs” or “F&D costs” are calculated as the sum of development capital plus the change in future development capital (“FDC”) for the period divided by the change in reserves that are characterized as development for the period. Finding and development costs take into account reserves revisions during the year on a per boe basis. The aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the financial year and changes during that year in estimated future development costs generally will not reflect total finding and development costs related to reserves additions for that year.

“Development capital” means the aggregate exploration and development costs incurred in the financial year on reserves that are categorized as development. Development capital excludes capitalized administration costs.

“Recycle ratio” is calculated as the operating netback divided by the F&D cost per boe for the year.

“Reserve life index” is calculated as total company interest reserves divided by annual production, for the year indicated.

Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare the Company’s operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this news release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

Financial Information

All financial information included in this news release is per Hemisphere’s preliminary unaudited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 which have not yet been approved by the Company’s audit committee or board of directors and therefore represents management’s estimates. Readers are advised that these financial estimates may be subject to change as a result of the completion of the independent audit on Hemisphere’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the review and approval of same with the Company’s audit committee and board of directors. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Non-IFRS Measures

The news release contains terms commonly used in the oil and gas industry which are not defined by or calculated in accordance

with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), such as: (i) net debt; and (ii) operating netback, operating netback per boe and operating field netback. These terms should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than the comparable IFRS measures (as determined in accordance with IFRS) which in the case of operating field netback and operating netback, are cash flow from operating activities and net income or net loss, respectively. There is no IFRS measure that is reasonably comparable to net debt. These measures are commonly used in the oil and gas industry and by Hemisphere to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding: (i) in the case of operating netback, operating netback per boe and operating field netback, the indication of the Company’s profitability relative to current commodity prices; and (ii) in the case of net debt, the capital structure and financial position of the Company.

Hemisphere’s determination of these measures may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. Net debt is calculated as the total of the Company’s bank debt and current liabilities, less current assets. Operating netback is calculated as the operating field netback plus the Company’s realized commodity hedging gain (loss) per barrel of oil equivalent. Operating netback per boe is calculated as operating netback divided by the applicable barrels of oil equivalent of production. Operating field netback is calculated as the Company’s oil and gas sales, less royalties, operating expenses and transportation costs. The Company has provided additional information on how these measures are calculated in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2019, which are available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Definitions and Abbreviations

bbl barrel $US United States dollar Mbbl thousands of barrels $Cdn Canadian dollar MMbbl millions of barrels M$ thousand dollars boe barrel of oil equivalent MM million boe/d barrel of oil equivalent per day NPV10 Net Present Value of future net revenue, discounted at 10% Mboe thousands of barrels of oil equivalent NPV10 BT NPV10 Before Tax MMboe millions of barrels of oil equivalent FDC Future Development Costs MMcf million cubic feet F&D Cost Finding and Development Costs MMbtu million British Thermal Unit NAV Net Asset Value AECO Alberta Energy Company RLI Reserve Life Index WCS Western Canadian Select WTI West Texas Intermediate

