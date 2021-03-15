Kanata Global has the experience and expertise for your abandonment program management













Kanata Global Environment, Engineering & Consulting is an Indigenous owned business whose mission is to provide high caliber, experienced, professional consulting and project management services to the Oil & Gas Industry. Kanata strives to establish a reputation for delivering competent, reliable, competitive services supplied with the highest integrity to satisfy our customers requests. All projects completed will meet or exceed regulatory and safety standards, all the while respecting and protecting our clients, employees, contractors and Mother Earth.

With our extensive and diverse skill set Kanata Global can assist in your Site Rehabilitation Program (SRP) and Accelerated Site Closure Program (ASCP)

