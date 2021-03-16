Inclusive Energy actively seeking opportunities to invest significant capital into North American energy industry













Inclusive Energy Ltd., a leader in the oil and gas services sector, is pleased to announce the availability of its private equity capital fund dedicated to diversifying its investments in the North American energy and natural resource industries, including the upstream, midstream, infrastructure, oilfield services, and renewables sectors. The significant capital fund is committed by Inclusive Energy alongside its global partners with operations in nine other countries, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, UAE, Pakistan, and China.

Inclusive Energy is actively seeking investment opportunities in energy companies, projects, and assets which offer a strong financial return and sustainable growth potential. As a financial partner, Inclusive Energy works alongside management to add value and progress their vision and growth strategy, while ensuring return on investment and optimization of commercial assets is maximized.

The management team of Inclusive Energy has decades of specialized experience in the financial, banking and energy sectors, focusing on resource development and value creation. Inclusive Energy is part of the Habib Group, a global leader across a wide range of industries ranging from Banking and other financial services to manufacturing of commodities and biofuels.

Inclusive Energy offers a broad range of flexible, creative and accretive financing alternatives to assist companies or projects with capital requirements.

Inclusive Energy’s capital investment fund complements its existing oilfield service business, where the company has established itself as an industry leader, focused on delivering the highest standard of customer service, quality, and value to its clients. Inclusive offers flexible payment options to industry on an extensive inventory of equipment including storage tanks, separator vessels, line heaters, rig mats, compressors, pumpjacks and trailers.

