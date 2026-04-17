Private Alberta Light Oil Producer Launches Strategic Process for Corporate Sale

Alcedio Capital Inc. (“Alcedio”) has been retained as financial advisor to market and facilitate the sale of a private, Calgary, Alberta-based upstream light oil and gas company (the “Company”).

The Company is a private exploration and production business focused in Swan Hills and Northwest (“NW”) Alberta, with current production of approximately 1,000 boe/d from 55 producing wells, weighted 97% to light crude oil and NGLs. The Company has identified more than 400 development locations across its land base.

Swan Hills – The Company holds a land position of more than 100,000 acres in Swan Hills, with 478 mmbbls of original oil in place. Production is approximately 100% oil and liquids supported by established operated infrastructure, including roads, oil batteries and egress pipelines with all-weather access, which maintains low transportation costs. NW Alberta – The Company holds a land position of more than 14,000 acres in NW Alberta, with 20 mmbbls of original oil in place. Production is approximately 93% oil and liquids, with minimal gas processing requirements. Shut-in gas fields provide gas optionality, with restart capital estimated at approximately C$100K.

The information memorandum and additional due diligence materials are available upon request.

For more information, please contact:

Sergio Terrazas, Executive Managing Director

sergio@alcediocapital.com

(403) 809-7001

Ivan Chen, Analyst

Ivan.chen@alcediocapital.com

(403) 383-0089