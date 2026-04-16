CES Energy Solutions Corp. announces appointment of Ms. Theresa Roessel to the Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ – CES Energy Solutions Corp. (“CES” or the “Company”) (TSX: CEU) (OTC: CESDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Theresa Roessel to the Board of Directors and Audit Committee, effective April 16, 2026.

Ms. Roessel is a designated CPA and has over 30 years of executive, finance and audit experience across energy, healthcare and not-for-profit organizations. Ms. Roessel currently serves as a director and member of the audit committee for Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSX:ATH), and served as Chief Financial Officer of Canada Diagnostic Centres. She has also held senior finance leadership roles including Vice President and Controller at Nexen Energy ULC (TSX: NXY, NYSE:NXY) and held the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Calgary Zoo. Her public accounting career at Collins Barrow and Ernst and Young included audit, review, and tax services across multiple industries and her not-for-profit experience includes serving on the Board of Directors of the Canadian Red Cross, and previously as a Commissioner with the Calgary Police Commission.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Theresa to our Board”, stated Kyle Kitagawa, Chair of the Board of CES. “Theresa’s strong background will complement our Board and we believe her strategic depth and experience will benefit the organization and our stakeholders”. Ken Zinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of CES echoed those comments, noting “Theresa brings extensive oil and gas finance and audit experience as well as diverse perspective from her work outside of the industry which will be extremely complementary to our Board and Company. We look forward to Theresa joining the Board and leveraging her unique experience as we continue to grow the Company”.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp.

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally, through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES’ business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Additional information about CES is available at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company’s website at www.cesenergysolutions.com.

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SOURCE CES Energy Solutions Corp.

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