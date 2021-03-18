Inter Pipeline announces retirement of Richard Shaw, Chair of the Board; Margaret McKenzie succeeds as new Chair

CALGARY, AB – Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“Inter Pipeline”) (TSX: IPL) announced effective today, the retirement of Richard Shaw, Chair of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) and the appointment of his previously designated successor, Margaret McKenzie.

Mr. Shaw, aged 75, has served on the Board since 2009 and in the role of Chair since 2014. Inter Pipeline had previously disclosed his plan to step down as Board Chair at Inter Pipeline’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders. However, due to a health-related matter, Mr. Shaw brought forward his retirement.

Ms. McKenzie has been a board member since 2015 and is currently the Chair of the Special Committee established by Inter Pipeline’s Board in February 2021, and a member of the Audit Committee and the Major Projects Review Committee.

“It has been a privilege to work with the talented team at Inter Pipeline,” said Mr. Shaw. “Together, we have created a world-class energy infrastructure company, with a stable cash flow base and a bright future. I have every confidence in Margaret’s ability to guide Inter Pipeline through the next chapter of its development, including leading the strategic review process that is currently underway.”

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Richard for his steady, reasoned guidance over the past 12 years,” said Ms. McKenzie. “We greatly value his contributions and his strong support of Inter Pipeline’s important growth project, the Heartland Petrochemical Complex, which is nearing completion and about to add significant shareholder value. We wish him well in his retirement and our thoughts are with him for a speedy and complete recovery.”

Margaret McKenzie

Ms. McKenzie has more than 30 years experience in the energy sector primarily in the areas of finance, accounting, compensation, and corporate governance. She was the Chief Financial Officer and a founder of Range Royalty Management Ltd., a private entity focused on acquiring oil and natural gas royalties in Western Canada from 2006 to 2014, and the Chief Financial Officer of Profico Energy Management Ltd., a private exploration and production company, from 2000 to 2006. Ms. McKenzie has served on both public and private company boards since 2006. Ms. McKenzie holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Distinction) degree from the University of Saskatchewan and has been a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA CA) since 1985. In 2013, Ms. McKenzie obtained her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation and natural gas liquids processing business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and is building the Heartland Petrochemical Complex – North America’s first integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL. www.interpipeline.com

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Jeremy Roberge

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@interpipeline.com

Tel: 403-290-6015 or 1-866-716-7473

Media Relations:

Breanne Oliver

Director, Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@interpipeline.com

Tel: 587-475-1118 or 1-866-716-7473