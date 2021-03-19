Canada’s weekly rig count at 100













Canada averaged 100 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 48% are drilling for oil, 41% are drilling for natural gas, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 9% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 73% in Alberta, 19% in BC, and 6% in Saskatchewan.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 32%, Ensign Drilling with 12%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, Horizon Drilling with 10%, Nabors Drilling with 10%, Stampede Drilling with 5%, and Bonanza Drilling with 5%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.