Holy cow have we got a solution for your fugitive methane emissions













With today’s ever-tightening rules on methane emissions, Producers are being forced to take new approaches when planning their facilities. Whether it’s changing to electric controllers or installing a VRU for tank vapours, these changes can be costly. But maybe a familiar technology can be a solution to some of these problems.

Utilizing a pressurized storage tank rated to 14.9 psi, this sealed unit forces all vapours to the flare stack without the use of a large diameter welded flare line. The package includes an on skid inlet separator that is equipped with gas measurement and mechanical level control so there are no venting controllers to worry about.

OSY Rentals is offering free delivery or a free months rent on their Vapour tight single well battery package. The vapour-tight package comes complete with everything needed downstream of the wellhead for a single well battery and typically can be set up in less than 4 hours.

