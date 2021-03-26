Canada’s weekly rig count at 87













Canada averaged 87 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 48% are drilling for natural gas, 39% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 10% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 74% in Alberta, 22% in BC, and 3% in Saskatchewan.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 30%, Ensign Drilling with 13%, Nabors Drilling with 12%, Horizon Drilling with 10%, Savanna Drilling with 9%, AKITA Drilling Ltd. with 5%, Stampede Drilling with 5%, and Bonanza Drilling with 5%.

