XI Technologies: Production top tens for 2020













Each week, XI Technologies scans their unique combination of enhanced industry data to provide trends and insights that have value for professionals doing business in the WCSB.

For years, XI Technologies has published top tens lists examining data from new wells to provide a snapshot of the success of recent drilling efforts. This year, we wanted to expand this snapshot to look at production successes of all assets active in Western Canada, not just those recently brought online. This will help tell more of the story of our industry, how it persevered in 2020, and who were the companies leading the way.

The data on this list is compiled from our AssetBook software, the ultimate industry intelligence source for Canadian E&P companies and anyone who does business with them. Click on any of the below graphics for a zoomed in look.

Oil producer top tens

When it comes to the leading operators for oil production, Cenovus Energy led the pack in 2020 with 496.2K bbl/d. They’re followed by CNRL, Suncor Energy, and ConocoPhillips.

Cenovus is also the largest owner of currently producing oil assets with 558.8K bbl/d, once again followed by CNRL and Suncor, with Imperial Oil rounding out the top four.

Gas producer top tens

On the gas side of production, Tourmaline Oil Corp topped the list of leading operators with 2090.3K mcf/d. They’re followed by Ovintiv, CNRL, and ARC Resources.

Tourmaline is also the largest owner of currently producing gas assets with 2031.1k mcf/d, with CNRL close behind for second place, followed by Ovintiv and Cenovus.

Click here to access interactive dashboard versions of these graphs.

Congratulations to all our WCSB operators and producers. The last few years have been challenging and difficult for all of us, but the Canadian energy industry continues to exhibit a commitment to innovative, responsible production that rivals that of any producing nation.

Want to learn more about these top-rated operators and their high performing wells? Contact XI Technologies for a demo of AssetBook.