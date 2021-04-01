TC Energy to redeem cumulative redeemable minimum rate reset first preferred shares, Series 13













CALGARY, Alberta – As previously indicated, TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) will redeem its issued and outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series 13 (Series 13 Shares) (TSX:TRP.PR.J) on May 31, 2021 (Redemption Date) at a price equal to $25.00 per share (Redemption Price) and provided notice today to the sole registered holder of the Series 13 Shares in accordance with their terms.

Subject to board approval, the Company expects to declare a final quarterly dividend of $0.34375 per Series 13 Share, for the period up to but excluding May 31, 2021, payable on May 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 17, 2021. This would be the final dividend on the Series 13 Shares and, as the Redemption Date is also a dividend payment date, the Redemption Price will not include any accrued and unpaid dividends. Subsequent to the Redemption Date, the Series 13 Shares will cease to be entitled to dividends and will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Non-registered holders of Series 13 Shares should contact their broker or other intermediary for information regarding the redemption process for the Series 13 Shares in which they hold a beneficial interest.

