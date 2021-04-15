Iron Horse Group Inc. & Elite Pumping Service Ltd. joint venture agreement













Iron Horse Group Inc. is proud to announce the formation of a new First Nations Joint Venture Partnership with Elite Pumping Service Ltd. Our strategic goal is to provide cementing, acidizing, stimulation, and pumping services all over Western Canada. Our focus will always remain on providing the highest quality of products and services that rely on our technical innovation. The health and safety of our employees & clients, with respect for the environment, are always our top priority.

Elite Pumping Service Ltd. is focused on well cementing, acidizing, stimulations, pressure testing, fluid pumping, back pressure and specialized downhole tools for fracturing and perforating as well as plug and abandonment squeezes. By utilizing our locations in Weyburn and Kindersley Saskatchewan, Medicine Hat, Red Deer and Grande Prairie, Alberta, we can provide these services anywhere in Western Canada.

Elite Pumping’s Equipment list includes C&A pumpers, equipped with slow rate pumps, and cement pup trailers, pressure pumping from 5K units to 15K units, N2 trailer units and 100-ton portable cement silos.

Iron Horse Group Inc. is an Indigenous owned, proud member company of the Dene Tha’ First Nations specializing in aboriginal consultation, project management, water treating and specialty chemicals. Our focus is on the promotion of local communities and their people working together with industry in an environmentally respectful way.

Our partnership enhances both Iron Horse Group and Elite Pumping Service Ltd.’s service offerings to industry and will provide the highest value to our clients.

We look forward to engaging industry and our communities with this new partnership. If you are interested in learning more about our products and services offered by Iron Horse Group Inc. and Elite Pumping Service Ltd., please contact us via the information below.

Randy Danais

CEO

Iron Horse Group Inc.

(780) 868-5220

randy@ironhorsegrp.com

Darryl Wiebe

President

Iron Horse Group Inc.

(403) 874-5524

darryl@ironhorsegrp.com

Alex Barker

Elite Pumping Service Ltd.

Office: (403)-527-4774

Cell: (403) 350-5483

alex@elitepumping.ca