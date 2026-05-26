Reported Germany-Canada LNG deal would bolster investment case for Ksi Lisims: Eby

KANANASKIS – British Columbia Premier David Eby says a deal for Canada to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany makes it more likely the Ksi Lisims project on the West Coast will proceed.

Eby made his remarks after multiple outlets reported German firm SEFE is poised to buy gas from the proposed $10-billion plant and export terminal near the border with Alaska.

Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson is poised to make an announcement “regarding international energy exports” in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Ksi Lisims is a partnership between Western LNG, Rockies LNG and the Nisga’a Nation.

Their project has regulatory approval, but the consortium has yet to make a final investment decision.

Eby says sealing up offtake agreements with buyers is a key step before the Ksi Lisims partners reach that milestone.

“I feel like British Columbia is throwing the ball up and it’s giving the federal government a chance to take that alley-oop and dunk it,” Eby told reporters after a meeting with western premiers in Kananaskis, Alta.

“And this announcement that the federal government will be sharing more about is about how we can work together to deepen those trading relationships around the world, in this case with Germany.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2026.