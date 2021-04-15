Taxpayers Federation slams CPC Leader Erin O’Toole for announcing his own carbon tax













CALGARY, AB – The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is slamming Conservative Party of Canada Leader Erin O’Toole for his proposal to implement a carbon tax, which would break his pledge to repeal carbon taxes.

“It’s outrageous that O’Toole is now planning to hammer Canadians with higher fuel bills through his very own carbon tax,” said Franco Terrazzano, the CTF’s Alberta Director. “When he was running for leader, O’Toole pledged to taxpayers that he would fight carbon taxes. If he goes through with this scheme, he will be breaking his promise to Canadians.”

The CPC is now proposing a carbon of its own, according to a copy of the party’s climate change plan obtained by CBC News. Instead of the rebates, the CPC plan will see tax dollars go into a “personal low carbon savings account” that can be used for “things that help them [Canadians] live a greener life.”

When running for party leader, O’Toole signed a CTF pledge to oppose the federal carbon tax. The pledge said:

“I, Erin O’Toole promise that, if elected Prime Minister of Canada, I will: Immediately repeal the Trudeau carbon tax; and, reject any future national carbon tax or cap-and-trade scheme.”

“The CPC needs to stick up for struggling taxpayers and fight the carbon tax, not backtrack on promises and try to paper over a carbon tax with some kind of O’Toole points scheme,” said Terrazzano. “The carbon tax means real pain for many Canadians and redeeming O’Toole points for solar-powered e-bikes isn’t a real solution.”