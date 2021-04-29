Highwood Oil Company Ltd. announces 2020 fourth quarter and year-end financial and operating results and 2020 year-end reserves along with update on industrial metals and mineral permits

CALGARY, AB – Highwood Oil Company Ltd., (“HOCL” or the “Company“) (TSXV: HOCL) is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and to provide the results of its independent oil and gas reserves evaluation as of December 31, 2020, prepared by GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. (“GLJ“).

Associated Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A“) dated April 29, 2021 and audited financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2020, can be found at www.sedar.com and www.highwoodoil.com.

Q4 2020 Results and 2021 Activity

Highwood closed the divestiture of its Clearwater assets for gross cash consideration of $40.75 million on December 21, 2020 prior to customary closing adjustments. The transaction resulted in a gain on disposition of $20.59 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 . Highwood began accumulating the Clearwater assets in 2017 and drilled 19 gross wells prior to disposing of the assets. In addition to the $40.75 million the Company received for the disposition, the Company also received net proceeds of $6.0 million through the sale of a 4% non-deduct royalty over the Clearwater lands executed in 2018 and a further $648 thousand for an additional 4% non-deduct royalty over certain Clearwater lands in 2020.

Highwood announced the signing of a definitive agreement on November 13, 2020 to vend the Red Earth assets to an Alberta producer for cash consideration of $2.0 million. The transaction subsequently closed on March 25, 2021 following regulatory approval and license transfers. The disposition removed $36.0 million of balance sheet decommissioning liabilities as of December 31, 2020, or approximately 92% of the Company's decommissioning obligations. The transaction did not include an interest in the Company's Wabasca River Pipeline midstream asset.

As announced on March 25, 2021, the Company intends to transition into an asset management entity to drive its focus on shareholder return. The asset management structure will oversee various operations including ESG and other clean energy transition subsectors, which may include industrial metals and minerals (Lithium, Iron, Vanadium, Cobalt, Gold, Silver, Palladium, Scandium etc), clean energy technologies, upstream and midstream oil & gas production & processing.

Within the industrial metals and minerals business unit, the Company has already amassed industrial metallic and mineral permits of over 2,500,000 acres in Alberta and British Columbia and it has engaged a third-party resource evaluator to prepare a 43-101 technical report on the permitted acreage.

Within the upstream and midstream oil & gas production & processing business unit, the Company delivered average production of 1,908 bbl/d of oil in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 21% increase from 1,585 bbl/d in the third quarter of 2020. Current net production from Highwood is approximately 125 bbl/d of oil subsequent to the Red Earth disposition.

Corporately, net debt at December 31, 2020 was $1.13 million , a 97% decrease from net debt outstanding at December 31, 2019 of $41.99 million .

Reserves

All references to reserves are to gross corporate reserves, meaning the Corporation’s working interest reserves before deductions of royalties. The reserves were evaluated by GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. (“GLJ”) in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”) dated April 8, 2021, and effective December 31, 2020. The Corporation filed their Annual Information Form (“AIF”) on April 28, 2020 which contains the Corporation’s reserves data and other oil and natural gas information required under NI 51-101.

All evaluations and summaries of future net revenue are stated prior to provision for interest, debt service charges or general and administrative expenses and after deduction of royalties, operating expenditures, estimated abandonment liabilities and estimated future development capital. The information included as (“NPV10”) in the tables below represents the net present value of future net revenue before income taxes at a 10% discount rate based on GLJ’s January 1, 2021 forecast price deck. It should not be assumed that the estimate of future net revenues reflected in the tables below represents fair market value of the reserves.

Summary of Oil and Gas Reserves as of December 31, 2020(1)(2)(4)

Total Oil Equivalent Basis (3) Reserves Category Company Gross (Mboe) Company Net (Mboe) Proved Producing 2,096 1,922 Developed Non-Producing 2,015 1,900 Undeveloped 1,098 993 Total Proved 5,210 4,814 Total Probable 3,166 2,878 Total Proved Plus Probable 8,376 7,692

(1) Forecast prices are shown under the heading “Pricing Assumptions” in the Company’s AIF dated April 29, 2021. (2) Reserves information may not add due to rounding. (3) Natural gas has been converted to barrels of oil equivalent on the basis of six (6) Mcf of natural gas being equal to one barrel of oil. (4) Includes the reserves of the disposed Red Earth properties as the transaction closed subsequent to December 31, 2020. For information on the reserves specific to Red Earth please see the Company’s AIF dated April 29, 2021.

Summary of Net Present Value of Future Net Revenues as of December 31, 2020(1)(2)(3)(4)

Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue Before Income Taxes Discounted At (%/year) 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% Reserves Category M$ M$ M$ M$ M$ Proved Producing 43,395 37,885 33,370 29,737 26,801 Developed Non-Producing 35,491 30,440 25,727 21,798 18,624 Undeveloped 12,856 8,158 5,067 2,961 1,478 Total Proved 91,742 76,483 64,164 54,496 46,903 Total Probable 62,408 42,278 29,540 21,353 15,915 Total Proved Plus Probable 154,151 118,760 93,705 75,849 62,819

(1) Forecast prices are shown under the heading “Pricing Assumptions” in the Corporation’s AIF dated April 29, 2021. (2) Reserves information may not add due to rounding. (3) It should not be assumed that the estimates of future net revenues presented in the tables represent the ‎fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and cost assumptions will be ‎attained, and variances could be material. (4) Includes the reserves of the disposed Red Earth properties as the transaction closed subsequent to December 31, 2020. For information on the reserves specific to Red Earth please see the Company’s AIF dated April 29, 2021.

Summary of Financial & Operating Results

Three months ended December 31, Year Ended 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % Financial (in thousands) Oil and natural gas sales $ 6,686 $ 7,908 (15) $ 20,719 $ 33,348 (38) Transportation pipeline revenues 1,021 1,228 (17) 3,740 5,276 (29) Total revenues, net of royalties(1) 6,122 6,114 – 29,418 25,910 14 Income (Loss) 18,347 (6,583) 379 (9,284) (11,013) 16 Cash flow from operating activities 1,236 274 109 9,114 11,667 (28) Capital expenditures 228 4,895 (95) 4,710 11,950 (61) Net debt (2) (1,132) (41,990) 97 Shareholder’s equity (end of period) 9,763 17,967 (46) Shares outstanding (end of period) 6,014 6,014 – Weighted-average basic shares 6,014 6,014 – 6,014 5,980 1 outstanding Operations (6) Production Crude oil (bbls/d) 1,908 1,515 26 1,560 1,493 4 Total (boe/d) 1,908 1,515 26 1,560 1,493 4 Average realized prices (3) Crude Oil (per bbl) 38.08 56.74 (33) 36.29 61.17 (41) Operating netback (per BOE) (4) 12.81 10.88 18 3.82 18.28 (79) Wells drilled: Gross – 4.0 5.0 10.0 Net – 2.0 2.5 5.0 Success (%) – 100 100 100

(1) Includes unrealized gain and losses on commodity contracts. (2) Net debt consists of bank debt and working capital surplus (deficit) excluding commodity contract assets and/or liabilities (3) For a description of the boe conversion ratio, see “Basis of Barrel of Oil Equivalent”. (4) Before hedging. (5) See “Non-GAAP measures”. (6) Natural gas and NGL production and revenues are immaterial to the Company.

2020 Fourth Quarter Operations

Highwood’s focus in the fourth quarter of 2020 was on financial sustainability as the Company continually re-evaluated and adjusted field production & operations as well as corporate overheads given the price collapse beginning in March 2020. Highwood ceased its capital program in March 2020 and spent only essential capital during 2020.

Highwood reduced executive and employee salaries and reduced staff throughout 2020 to help mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 Global Pandemic. The Company has received support from government grants including the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (“CEWS”) and the Canadian Emergency Rent Subsidy (“CERS”) to help mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19 and continues to evaluate any programs available that could provide support to the Company.

Outlook and Update to Metallic and Industrial Mineral Permits

As announced on March 25, 2021, the Company intends to transition into an asset management entity overseeing various operations including ESG and other clean energy transition subsectors, which may include industrial metals and minerals (Lithium, Iron, Vanadium, Cobalt, Gold, Silver, Palladium, Scandium etc), clean energy technologies, upstream and midstream oil & gas production & processing, and potentially other business ventures. The transition is subject to shareholder and exchange approval.

Within the industrial metals and minerals business unit, the company has engaged a third-party resource evaluator to prepare a 43-101 technical report over the 2,500,000 permitted acres within 133 blocks in Alberta and British Columbia.

In the energy sector, the Company has, and will continue to evaluate acquisition opportunities in the M&A market but will remain disciplined to pursue only those opportunities that are accretive with low to moderate asset retirement obligations.

Corporately, the Company intends to build a growing profile of recurring free funds flow that will provide maximum flexibility for growth and / or other strategic M&A opportunities in a non-dilutive fashion.

Given its clean balance sheet which provides considerable financial and operational flexibility, the Company expects that it will be able to complete several accretive acquisition to catalyze material organic growth in 2021. The Company is currently engaged in several encouraging dialogues regarding various acquisitions and partnership opportunities. Global optimism around mitigating COVID-19 and restoring previous economic and industrial activities has created positive market and investment sentiment both within and outside oil & gas space.