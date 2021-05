Gibson Energy announces voting results for election of Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta – Gibson Energy Inc. announced today the voting results for the election of directors at the Company’s virtual annual general meeting of shareholders that was held on May 4, 2021.

Voting Results

Name of Nominee Votes For (%) For Votes Withheld (%) Withheld James M. Estey 98,912,379 99.23 % 764,784 0.77 % Douglas P. Bloom 99,407,818 99.73 % 269,345 0.27 % James J. Cleary 99,276,958 99.60 % 400,205 0.40 % Judy E. Cotte 99,626,010 99.95 % 51,153 0.05 % John L. Festival 99,234,267 99.56 % 442,896 0.44 % Marshall L. McRae 99,281,651 99.60 % 395,512 0.40 % Margaret C. Montana 99,624,185 99.95 % 52,978 0.05 % Mary Ellen Peters 99,613,164 99.94 % 63,999 0.06 % Steven R. Spaulding 99,649,211 99.97 % 27,952 0.03 %

For complete voting results, please see the Report of Voting Results available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Gibson

Gibson Energy Inc. (“Gibson” or the “Company”), (TSX: GEI) is a Canadian-based oil infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of crude oil and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company’s operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and also include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

