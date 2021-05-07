TC Energy announces 2021 annual meeting Board of Directors election results













CALGARY, Alberta – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced that at its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, each of the following 13 nominees were elected as directors of TC Energy on a vote by ballot to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of TC Energy, or until their successors are elected or earlier appointed:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Stéphan Crétier 656,284,647 99.56 2,918,661 0.44 Michael R. Culbert 657,941,215 99.81 1,262,093 0.19 Susan C. Jones 657,752,726 99.78 1,450,582 0.22 Randy Limbacher 657,653,683 99.76 1,549,626 0.24 John E. Lowe 639,280,144 96.98 19,923,164 3.02 David MacNaughton 656,227,734 99.55 2,975,574 0.45 François L. Poirier 658,277,481 99.86 925,827 0.14 Una Power 656,433,773 99.58 2,769,535 0.42 Mary Pat Salomone 617,281,517 93.64 41,921,791 6.36 Indira V. Samarasekera 656,284,177 99.56 2,919,131 0.44 D. Michael G. Stewart 642,226,240 97.42 16,977,068 2.58 Siim A. Vanaselja 599,020,724 90.87 60,182,584 9.13 Thierry Vandal 655,958,612 99.51 3,244,696 0.49

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov) and posted to the Investors section of the Company website at www.tcenergy.com by no later than Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

