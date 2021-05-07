TC Energy announces 2021 annual meeting Board of Directors election results

CALGARY, Alberta – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced that at its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, each of the following 13 nominees were elected as directors of TC Energy on a vote by ballot to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of TC Energy, or until their successors are elected or earlier appointed:
|Nominee
|# Votes For
|% Votes For
|# Votes
Withheld
|% Votes
Withheld
|Stéphan Crétier
|656,284,647
|99.56
|2,918,661
|0.44
|Michael R. Culbert
|657,941,215
|99.81
|1,262,093
|0.19
|Susan C. Jones
|657,752,726
|99.78
|1,450,582
|0.22
|Randy Limbacher
|657,653,683
|99.76
|1,549,626
|0.24
|John E. Lowe
|639,280,144
|96.98
|19,923,164
|3.02
|David MacNaughton
|656,227,734
|99.55
|2,975,574
|0.45
|François L. Poirier
|658,277,481
|99.86
|925,827
|0.14
|Una Power
|656,433,773
|99.58
|2,769,535
|0.42
|Mary Pat Salomone
|617,281,517
|93.64
|41,921,791
|6.36
|Indira V. Samarasekera
|656,284,177
|99.56
|2,919,131
|0.44
|D. Michael G. Stewart
|642,226,240
|97.42
|16,977,068
|2.58
|Siim A. Vanaselja
|599,020,724
|90.87
|60,182,584
|9.13
|Thierry Vandal
|655,958,612
|99.51
|3,244,696
|0.49
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov) and posted to the Investors section of the Company website at www.tcenergy.com by no later than Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
