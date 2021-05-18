Advantage announces name change to Advantage Energy Ltd

CALGARY, AB – Advantage Energy Ltd. (“Advantage” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its name has changed from “Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.” to “Advantage Energy Ltd.”, as approved by its shareholders on May 6, 2021. The common shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the Corporation’s existing trading symbol (“AAV”) and it is anticipated that trading under the new name will commence within two business days following the issuance of a bulletin by the TSX. No action is required to be taken by the Corporation’s shareholders with respect to this corporate name change.
We believe the name Advantage Energy Ltd. better reflects that we supply clean, affordable, reliable and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. By providing low-carbon energy, Advantage will continue to play a role in the energy transition by displacing high-carbon energy sources. Together with our deep expertise in carbon capture and storage and the introduction of our clean-tech subsidiary, Entropy Inc., Advantage is well positioned for the new energy market.