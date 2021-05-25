Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta approves Plan of Arrangement













CALGARY AB – Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp (TSXV:TPC) (“TAPC”) wishes to announce that on May 25, 2021 Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta Justice Douglas R. Mah granted a final order approving the plan of arrangement dated March 24, 2021 (as amended) as described in the management information circular dated April 21, 2021 and filed under the TAPC profile on April 21, 2021. Implementation of the plan of arrangement is subject to a number of conditions. It is expected that the conditions will be satisfied in the next 30 days. Even if all of the conditions are satisfied or waived, the Board of Directors have the right to choose not to implement the plan.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company. For further information, please contact:

Gregory J. Leia, President and CEO

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.

Suite 203 – 221 – 10th Avenue SE

Calgary Alberta T2G 0V9

T: (403) 265 4122

E: gleia@tenthavenuepetroleum.com

Website: www.tenthavenuepetroleum.com