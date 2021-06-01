New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|May. 28
|Production Engineer
|Junior Oil & Gas Producer
|Calgary
|May. 31
|Well Testing Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|May. 31
|Full Stack Web Developer
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|May. 30
|Geotechnical Engineering Manager
|Vertex
|Regina
|May. 30
|Geotechnical Engineering Manager
|Vertex
|Vancouver
|May. 30
|Geotechnical Engineering Manager
|Vertex
|Calgary
|May. 30
|Project Administrator (Part Time)
|Vertex
|Calgary
|May. 30
|Project Administrator
|Vertex
|Calgary
|May. 30
|Business Planning Analyst
|Pembina
|Calgary
|May. 29
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|May. 29
|BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|May. 29
|TECHNICAL SPECIALIST I, STIMULATION LABORATORY SERVICES
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|May. 29
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|May. 29
|COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|May. 29
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|May. 29
|COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|May. 29
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|May. 29
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|May. 28
|Quality Control Inspector
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|May. 28
|Construction Planner
|Brunel
|Lloydminster
|May. 27
|HSE Advisor
|Johnstone Ritchie Executive Search
|Calgary area
|May. 27
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|May. 27
|TECHNICAL SPECIALIST, FIELD QUALITY CONTROL
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|May. 26
|Supply Chain, Category Manager – Construction Services
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|May. 26
|Product Manager
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|May. 26
|Technical Sales Representative
|Emergy Personnel Inc.
|Grande Prairie
|May. 26
|Senior Surface Landman
|ARC Resources
|Calgary
|May. 26
|Safety Representative
|Brunel
|Red Deer
|May. 26
|Payroll Associate
|Brunel
|Calgary
|May. 26
|Construction Site Technical Administrator
|Brunel
|Lloydminster