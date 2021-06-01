BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
May. 28 Production Engineer Junior Oil & Gas Producer Calgary
May. 31 Well Testing Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
May. 31 Full Stack Web Developer Brunel Vancouver
May. 30 Geotechnical Engineering Manager Vertex Regina
May. 30 Geotechnical Engineering Manager Vertex Vancouver
May. 30 Geotechnical Engineering Manager Vertex Calgary
May. 30 Project Administrator (Part Time) Vertex Calgary
May. 30 Project Administrator Vertex Calgary
May. 30 Business Planning Analyst Pembina Calgary
May. 29 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
May. 29 BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
May. 29 TECHNICAL SPECIALIST I, STIMULATION LABORATORY SERVICES Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
May. 29 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
May. 29 COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
May. 29 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
May. 29 COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
May. 29 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
May. 29 CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
May. 28 Quality Control Inspector Strike Group Bonnyville
May. 28 Construction Planner Brunel Lloydminster
May. 27 HSE Advisor Johnstone Ritchie Executive Search Calgary area
May. 27 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
May. 27 TECHNICAL SPECIALIST, FIELD QUALITY CONTROL Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
May. 26 Supply Chain, Category Manager – Construction Services TC Energy Calgary
May. 26 Product Manager TC Energy Calgary
May. 26 Technical Sales Representative Emergy Personnel Inc. Grande Prairie
May. 26 Senior Surface Landman ARC Resources Calgary
May. 26 Safety Representative Brunel Red Deer
May. 26 Payroll Associate Brunel Calgary
May. 26 Construction Site Technical Administrator Brunel Lloydminster