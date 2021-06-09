Enbridge expands natural gas access to Ontario communities

CALGARY, AB, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ – Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) announced today that in collaboration with the Government of Ontario it is expanding natural gas access to rural, northern and Indigenous communities in Ontario, Canada.
Enbridge will access Ontario’s Natural Gas Expansion Program to support 27 projects to expand natural gas access across the province, helping to keep the cost of energy low for families, businesses and farmers.
The average household could save up to 50 percent in energy costs by switching to natural gas from costlier fuel sources, and businesses could save up to 30 per cent on energy costs per year. These important impacts are made possible through the ongoing support of the Government of Ontario and Enbridge’s ongoing work with local communities.
“We’re excited that Enbridge is bringing much-needed natural gas service to additional communities while supporting jobs and providing energy savings to residents and businesses,” said Cynthia Hansen, Enbridge Executive Vice-President and President of Enbridge Gas Distribution and Storage. “We are pleased that the Government of Ontario selected these projects and look forward to working together with the province and local municipalities to continue to bring natural gas to more Ontario homes and businesses.”
Expanding access to natural gas will continue to play a critical role in North America’s energy future. It’s a lower-carbon fuel compared to other fuel choices and provides a significant opportunity to help municipalities lower their greenhouse gas emissions. As a leader in the energy transition, Enbridge is committed to continuing its work to lower the emission intensity of the natural gas it transports through investment in renewable natural gas and hydrogen.