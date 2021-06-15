Hemisphere Energy announces AGM results













Vancouver, British Columbia – Hemisphere Energy Corporation (TSXV: HME) (“Hemisphere” or the “Company”) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) held Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

A total of 28,709,869 common shares were voted, representing 32.65 percent of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the board of directors and management. All six individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected, as set out below.

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD % VOTES FOR Charles O’Sullivan 27,080,423 57,700 99.79 Don Simmons 27,080,423 57,700 99.79 Frank Borowicz 27,080,423 57,700 99.79 Bruce McIntyre 26,073,223 1,064,900 96.08 Gregg Vernon 27,080,423 57,700 99.79 Richard Wyman 27,080,423 57,700 99.79

Shareholders voted in favour of appointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor for the ensuing year and authorized the Directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration, as well as approved the Company stock option plan.

