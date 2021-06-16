Birchcliff Energy Ltd. releases 2020 ESG Report













CALGARY, Alberta – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce the release of its 2020 ESG Report, which details the Corporation’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) activities and performance metrics for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Birchcliff is committed to remaining a leader in all aspects of ESG performance. In 2020, Birchcliff continued to find innovative ways to improve emissions performance and protect the environment, maintain and strengthen its relationships with the communities and Indigenous peoples where it operates and advance its deeply ingrained culture of health and safety excellence.

Environment – Low Emissions Intensity Producer

Birchcliff continued to be one of the lowest greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emitters in Canada’s oil and natural gas industry, with GHG emissions intensity (Scope 1+2) in 2020 of 0.0129 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per barrel of oil equivalent (“tCO 2 e/boe”), which is approximately 44% lower than its peer group’s average of 0.0230 tCO 2 e/boe1.

Birchcliff continues to actively reduce its GHG emissions intensity throughout its operations, including through its active Methane Reduction and Retrofit Compliance Plan, stringent Fugitive Emissions Management Program, ongoing carbon sequestration activities and focus on innovation to lower emissions in its drilling and completions operations.

As one of the lowest GHG emissions intensity producers among its peers that is focused on its ongoing initiatives to further reduce its GHG emissions intensity, Birchcliff has branded itself as a Low Emissions Intensity Producer (LEIP).

Indigenous Relationships

Trust is the foundation of Birchcliff’s successful relationships with the Indigenous communities in its operating areas. The Corporation has invested significant time and resources to build strong, long lasting partnerships and believes it has earned the trust of its Indigenous partners through years of cooperation and interaction. Trust comes from honest, sincere engagement and consultation.

Commitment to Innovation

Birchcliff is proud to be a partner in the Natural Gas Innovation Fund (“NGIF”) through two of its entities: NGIF Industry Grants and NGIF Cleantech Ventures Equity Fund, which invest in and support early-stage clean technology companies developing emerging technologies to reduce emissions, increase energy efficiency and accelerate the use of natural gas to support environmental goals in Canada.

Health & Safety

In 2020, Birchcliff received Canada’s Safest Employer Excellence awards presented by Canadian Occupational Safety magazine in the categories “Best Health, Safety and Environment Management Program”, “Canada’s Safest Oil and Gas Employer”, “CEO of the Year” and “The WSIB Award for Canada’s Best Health & Safety Culture”.

For more information on Birchcliff’s ESG performance metrics and other detailed information on Birchcliff’s ESG initiatives, please see the Corporation’s 2020 ESG Report on its website at www.birchcliffenergy.com.