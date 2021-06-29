BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jun. 29 EQUIPMENT OPERATOR/FIELD SUPPORT Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jun. 29 Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist Summit, An Earth Services Company Calgary or Lloydminster
Jun. 29 Sales and Marketing Administrator Summit, An Earth Services Company Calgary
Jun. 28 Junior Biologist Summit, An Earth Services Company Lloydminster
Jun. 27 Rig Crews Komat Drilling Ltd. Weyburn
Jun. 27 Rig Crews Komat Drilling Ltd. Swift Current
Jun. 27 Rig Crews Komat Drilling Ltd. Red Deer
Jun. 27 Rig Crews Komat Drilling Ltd. Lloydminster
Jun. 27 Rig Crews Komat Drilling Ltd. Slave Lake
Jun. 25 Pipeline Technician TC Energy Airdrie
Jun. 25 Fort St. John Field Operators Roska DBO Fort St. John
Jun. 25 Administrative Assistant/Accounts Payable Roska DBO Fort St. John
Jun. 25 Dispatcher Vertex Lac La Biche
Jun. 25 Terminal Operator Pembina Edmonton
Jun. 25 Script Writer Brunel Calgary
Jun. 25 Night Shift CSR Supervisor- Drilling Brunel Saskatoon
Jun. 25 CSR III Brunel Saskatoon
Jun. 24 Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist Summit, An Earth Services Company Grande Prairie
Jun. 24 Environmental Specialist Summit, An Earth Services Company Grande Prairie
Jun. 24 Junior Environmental Scientist Vertex Calgary
Jun. 24 Journeyman and 3rd Year Apprentice Welders Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jun. 24 Senior Project Manager Summit, An Earth Services Company Calgary or Lloydminster
Jun. 24 Business Development Representative Summit, An Earth Services Company Calgary
Jun. 24 Digital Marketing Coordinator Brunel Calgary
Jun. 23 Plant Operator – Enerchem – Slave Lake AltaGas Slave Lake
Jun. 23 Administrative Assistant – Petrogas AltaGas Fort St. John
Jun. 23 Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist Summit Liability Solutions Inc. Calgary
Jun. 23 Field Operator Roska DBO Rocky Mountain House
Jun. 23 Well Testing Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jun. 23 Damage Prevention & Public Awareness Supervisor Pembina Calgary
Jun. 23 IT Contract Advisor – Intermediate Brunel Calgary
Jun. 23 Biologist Brunel Calgary
Jun. 23 Product Manager Brunel Vancouver
Jun. 23 Construction Coordinator – Completions Brunel Sarnia