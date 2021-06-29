New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jun. 29
|EQUIPMENT OPERATOR/FIELD SUPPORT
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 29
|Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Calgary or Lloydminster
|Jun. 29
|Sales and Marketing Administrator
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Calgary
|Jun. 28
|Junior Biologist
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Lloydminster
|Jun. 27
|Rig Crews
|Komat Drilling Ltd.
|Weyburn
|Jun. 27
|Rig Crews
|Komat Drilling Ltd.
|Swift Current
|Jun. 27
|Rig Crews
|Komat Drilling Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jun. 27
|Rig Crews
|Komat Drilling Ltd.
|Lloydminster
|Jun. 27
|Rig Crews
|Komat Drilling Ltd.
|Slave Lake
|Jun. 25
|Pipeline Technician
|TC Energy
|Airdrie
|Jun. 25
|Fort St. John Field Operators
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jun. 25
|Administrative Assistant/Accounts Payable
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jun. 25
|Dispatcher
|Vertex
|Lac La Biche
|Jun. 25
|Terminal Operator
|Pembina
|Edmonton
|Jun. 25
|Script Writer
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Jun. 25
|Night Shift CSR Supervisor- Drilling
|Brunel
|Saskatoon
|Jun. 25
|CSR III
|Brunel
|Saskatoon
|Jun. 24
|Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 24
|Environmental Specialist
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 24
|Junior Environmental Scientist
|Vertex
|Calgary
|Jun. 24
|Journeyman and 3rd Year Apprentice Welders
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 24
|Senior Project Manager
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Calgary or Lloydminster
|Jun. 24
|Business Development Representative
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Calgary
|Jun. 24
|Digital Marketing Coordinator
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Jun. 23
|Plant Operator – Enerchem – Slave Lake
|AltaGas
|Slave Lake
|Jun. 23
|Administrative Assistant – Petrogas
|AltaGas
|Fort St. John
|Jun. 23
|Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist
|Summit Liability Solutions Inc.
|Calgary
|Jun. 23
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Rocky Mountain House
|Jun. 23
|Well Testing Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 23
|Damage Prevention & Public Awareness Supervisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Jun. 23
|IT Contract Advisor – Intermediate
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Jun. 23
|Biologist
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Jun. 23
|Product Manager
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|Jun. 23
|Construction Coordinator – Completions
|Brunel
|Sarnia