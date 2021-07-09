Canada’s weekly rig count up 6 to 146













Canada averaged 146 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 34% are drilling for natural gas, 54% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 10% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 70% in Alberta, 18% in Saskatchewan, 10% in BC, and 2% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 33%, Ensign Drilling with 15%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, Nabors Drilling with 9%, Horizon Drilling with 7%, and Bonanza Drilling with 5%.

