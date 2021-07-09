BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count up 6 to 146

Alberta oil well in canola field

Alberta oil well in canola field

Canada averaged 146 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 34% are drilling for natural gas, 54% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 10% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 70% in Alberta, 18% in Saskatchewan, 10% in BC, and 2% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 33%, Ensign Drilling with 15%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, Nabors Drilling with 9%, Horizon Drilling with 7%, and Bonanza Drilling with 5%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.