Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual Meeting

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 8, 2026) – Canadian Natural held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 7, 2026. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Votes For Votes Withheld Shelley A.M. Brown 1,318,109,116 9,085,190 99.32 % 0.68 % Dr. M. Elizabeth Cannon 1,318,761,424 8,432,883 99.36 % 0.64 % N. Murray Edwards 1,281,832,744 45,361,563 96.58 % 3.42 % Christopher L. Fong 1,233,806,307 93,388,000 92.96 % 7.04 % Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin 1,213,053,561 114,140,746 91.40 % 8.60 % Christine M. Healy 1,313,297,299 13,897,007 98.95 % 1.05 % Dr. Grant E. Isaac 1,325,514,980 1,679,327 99.87 % 0.13 % Steve W. Laut 1,304,222,672 22,971,635 98.27 % 1.73 % Honourable Frank J. McKenna 1,277,696,158 49,498,150 96.27 % 3.73 % Scott G. Stauth 1,312,197,438 14,996,869 98.87 % 1.13 % David A. Tuer 1,269,988,268 57,206,039 95.69 % 4.31 % Annette M. Verschuren 1,312,955,652 14,238,655 98.93 % 1.07 %

Votes For Votes Withheld The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Calgary, Alberta as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the authorization of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Corporation to fix their remuneration. 1,321,098,967 44,491,224 96.74 % 3.26 % Votes For Votes Against On an advisory basis, accepting the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation, as described in the Information Circular. 1,308,662,966 18,528,723 98.60 % 1.40 %

Canadian Natural is a senior crude oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

T (403) 517-6700 F (403) 517-7350 E ir@cnrl.com

2100, 855 – 2 Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P 4J8

www.cnrl.com SCOTT G. STAUTH

President VICTOR C. DAREL

Chief Financial Officer LANCE J. CASSON

Manager, Investor Relations Trading Symbol – CNQ

Toronto Stock Exchange

New York Stock Exchange

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Refer to our website for detailed forward-looking statements and notes regarding ‘Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures’ at www.cnrl.com.

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