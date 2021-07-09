Inter Pipeline announces July 2021 cash dividend













CALGARY, AB – Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“Inter Pipeline”) (TSX: IPL) announced today the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.04 per share for July 2021. This dividend will be paid on or about August 16, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 22, 2021. This dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian tax purposes.

Since inception, Inter Pipeline has distributed approximately $6.3 billion in cash payments to investors. Inter Pipeline’s objective is to provide investors with sustainable monthly cash dividends, with dividend growth upside tied to the development of Inter Pipeline’s portfolio of growth projects.