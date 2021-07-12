You’re invited to attend CAOEC’s Golf Tournament













Register now for the CAOEC Golf Tournament, taking place on September 22 at Elbow Springs Golf Club in Calgary.

The CAOEC is excited to invite members to their first in-person event in nearly two years. The golf tournament provides an opportunity to reconnect and wind down the summer season while celebrating accomplishments from the past year, and the association’s updated mandate.

Cost per ticket: $200.00 (including tax)

Please note this event is for CAOEC members only.

Tickets include golf player fees, picnic lunch, and dinner. Click here to purchase tickets.

To sponsor the event click here.