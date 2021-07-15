Topaz Energy Corp. announces strategic acquisition of additional Montney royalty assets in NEBC which provides 8% per share growth to 2022 free cash flow

NEBC Montney Royalty Acquisition
Pursuant to the NEBC Montney Royalty Acquisition, Topaz will acquire a newly created gross overriding royalty interest on natural gas, crude oil, and condensate production on approximately 296,000 gross acres of Tourmaline’s developed and undeveloped lands in the NEBC Montney play area, which will increase Topaz’s existing, contiguous NEBC Montney royalty acreage by 53%. The gross overriding royalty interest to be acquired by Topaz is: i) 4% on natural gas production until December 31, 2023 and 3% thereafter; and ii) 2.5% on crude oil and condensate production.
The NEBC Royalty Acquisition is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Strategic Rationale
The NEBC Montney Royalty Acquisition assets’ current production is approximately 50,000 boe/d(3) (19% natural gas liquids) which is expected to increase to approximately 60,000 boe/d(4) in 2022 upon completion of deep cut facility enhancements which are currently underway. Tourmaline has identified over 1,700 gross future drilling locations on the underlying lands.
Acquisition Benefits
The NEBC Montney Royalty Acquisition is expected to increase Topaz’s 2022 average royalty production by over 1,800 boe/d(5), enhances Topaz’s near and long-term free cash flow profile and is accretive to Topaz’s 2022 per share metrics, including 8% on both EBITDA(1)(2) and free cash flow(1)(2) and 14% on royalty production(2). Topaz estimates its pro forma 2021 exit net debt / EBITDA(1)(2) to be approximately 1.2x and its 2021 estimated payout ratio(1)(2) to be 58%, slightly below its 60 to 90% target range. Upon closing of the NEBC Royalty Acquisition, Topaz will own royalty interests on approximately 770,000 gross acres in the NEBC Montney play area, from which production is expected to average approximately 175,000 boe/d during 2022 and Tourmaline is well positioned to accelerate growth over the next decade in order to provide critical supply for future LNG export.
NEBC Montney (Laprise/Conroy/Gundy) Royalty and Infrastructure Acquisition Update
On July 1, 2021, Topaz completed its previously announced (May 18, 2021) acquisition from Tourmaline, for the purchase of gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 535,000 gross acres (288,000 gross acres of Montney rights) in the Laprise/Conroy North Montney play area of NEBC and working interest ownership in Tourmaline’s Gundy infrastructure which is supported by a ten-year fixed take-or-pay commitment, for total cash consideration of $245.0 million.
Second Quarter 2021 Results and Updated 2021 Guidance
Topaz plans to release its second quarter 2021 results and updated 2021 guidance estimates on Thursday, July 29, 2021 after markets close. Topaz will host a conference call on Friday, July 30, 2021 starting at 9:00 a.m. MST (11:00 a.m. EST). To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-888-664-6392 (North American toll free) a few minutes prior to the call. Conference ID is 14446806.
Notes:
(1)
Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(2)
Refer to “Forward-Looking Statements.” Topaz’s estimated per share metrics are based on forecast commodity prices for 2022 as follows: West Coast Station 2 natural gas – $3.05 (CAD/mcf); Oil WTI $66.94 (US$/bbl).
(3)
Comprised of approximately 243 mmcf/d shale gas and 9,500 bbl/d natural gas liquids.
(4)
Comprised of approximately 292 mmcf/d shale gas and 11,400 bbl/d natural gas liquids.
(5)
Comprised of approximately 10.25 mcf/d shale gas and 92 bbl/d natural gas liquids.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Topaz is a unique royalty and energy infrastructure company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with one of Canada’s largest natural gas producers, Tourmaline, an investment grade senior Canadian E&P company, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies, while maintaining its commitment to environmental, social and governance best practices.