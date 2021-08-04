NuVista Energy Ltd. announces positive second quarter 2021 financial and operating results

BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. As the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Any references in this news release to initial production rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will continue production and decline thereafter. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for NuVista.

Payout means the anticipated years of production from a well required to fully pay for the drilling, completion, equipping and tie-in of such well.

Basis of presentation

Unless otherwise noted, the financial data presented in this press release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) also known as International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). The reporting and measurement currency is the Canadian dollar. National Instrument 51-101 – “Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities” includes condensate within the product type of natural gas liquids. NuVista has disclosed condensate values separate from natural gas liquids herein as NuVista believes it provides a more accurate description of NuVista’s operations and results therefrom.

Advisory regarding forward-looking information and statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “will”, “expects”, “believe”, “plans”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements, including management’s assessment of: NuVista’s future focus, strategy, plans, opportunities and operations; that NuVista will move forward through to 2022 with strength and increasing momentum; expected cycle time on the next pad at Pipestone North; expectations with respect to when certain well pads at Pipestone North, Pipestone South and at Elmworth will be onstream; well economics and payouts; expectations with respect to future well cost reductions; anticipated decline rates; expectations with respect to further optimization of economics at Pipestone North and that the results of such activities will be similar to Pipestone South; drilling and completion plans at Elmworth; industry conditions and commodity prices; the effect of our financial, commodity, and natural gas risk management strategy and market diversification; ESG plans and initiatives; that NuVista will experience a material increase to projected cash flows and decreased debt levels at current commodity prices; NuVista’s plans to focus on a disciplined capital program to maximize economic returns from existing facilities and rapid debt repayment; guidance with respect to 2021 capital spending amounts and spending plans; that NuVista’s capital spending plans will maximize efficiency, costs, and safety performance; 2021 full year and third quarter production guidance; expected 2021 exit net debt to annualized fourth quarter cash flow ratio; 2021 and 2022 year end net debt; plans to carefully direct available cash flow towards a prudent balance of net debt reduction and production growth until existing facilities are filled to maximum efficiency and net debt to cash flow levels reach 1.0x or less; that capital spending will continue to be weighted heavily towards Pipestone; expectations that Pipestone will continue to be NuVista’s highest return area; expected well payouts at Pipestone; that NuVista has the flexibility to adjust capital spending if commodity prices change; that NuVista’s business plan will maximize free cash flow and will enable NuVista to return capital to shareholders by as early as 2023; that existing facilities will be filled to capacity by 2023; that NuVista will experience maximum efficiency at production levels of approximately 80,000 – 90,000 Boe/d; that NuVista could achieve its production goal of 80,000 – 90,000 Boe/d by as early as 2023; that NuVIsta will generate free cash flow and will reduce net debt while growing through 2021-2023; that once existing facilities are filled returns will be enhanced; that returns and netbacks will be enhanced significantly due to efficiencies of scale; that overall cash costs will be reduced by over 25%, or approximately $6/Boe by 2023; the quality of NuVista’s asset base; NuVista’s focus on value and relentless improvement; that NuVista has the necessary foundation and liquidity to add significant value if commodity prices continue to recover; that NuVista will experience returns-focused profitable growth to between 80,000 – 90,000 Boe/d with only half-cycle spending; that NuVista has the required facility infrastructure in place to support its growth plans and that NuVista will continue to adjust to industry conditions in order to maximize the value of its asset base and ensure the long term sustainability of its business.

By their nature, forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond NuVista’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, current and future commodity prices, currency and interest rates, anticipated production rates, borrowing, operating and other costs and adjusted funds flow, the timing, allocation and amount of capital expenditures and the results therefrom, anticipated reserves and the imprecision of reserve estimates, the performance of existing wells, the success obtained in drilling new wells, the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities, access to infrastructure and markets, competition from other industry participants, availability of qualified personnel or services and drilling and related equipment, stock market volatility, effects of regulation by governmental agencies including changes in environmental regulations, tax laws and royalties, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal sources and bank and equity markets; and including, without limitation, those risks considered under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Information Form. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. NuVista’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements, or if any of them do so, what benefits NuVista will derive therefrom.

This press release also contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI”) about our prospective results of operations, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in above. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on FOFI and forward-looking statements. Our actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these FOFI and forward-looking statements, or if any of them do so, what benefits we will derive therefrom.

We have included the FOFI and forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on our prospective results of operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The FOFI and forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any FOFI or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Non-GAAP measurements

Within the press release, references are made to terms commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry, but do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures for other entities. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and shareholders as the measures provide increased transparency and the ability to better analyze performance against prior periods on a comparable basis. Management uses “cash flow”, “cash flow per share”, “operating netback”, “corporate netback”, “capital expenditures”, “free cash flow”, “net debt”, “net debt to cash flow ratio” and “net debt to annualized cash flow ratio” to analyze performance and leverage. For further information refer to the section “Non-GAAP measures” in our MD&A.

For ease of readability, in this press release, we have used the term “cash flow” instead of “adjusted funds flow” as defined in our MD&A. Free cash flow is forecast cash flow less capital expenditures required to maintain production. Cash costs are defined as the total of operating expenses, transportation expenses, general and administrative expenses and financing costs.

The following list identifies certain non-GAAP measures included in this press release, a description of how the measure has been calculated, a discussion of why management has deemed the measure to be useful and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Adjusted funds flow

NuVista has calculated adjusted funds flow based on cash flow provided by operating activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital, asset retirement expenditures and environmental remediation recovery, as management believes the timing of collection, payment, and occurrence is variable and by excluding them from the calculation, management is able to provide a more meaningful measure of NuVista’s operations on a continuing basis. More specifically, expenditures on asset retirement obligations may vary from period to period depending on the Company’s capital programs and the maturity of its operating areas. The settlement of asset retirement obligations is managed through NuVista’s capital budgeting process which considers its available adjusted funds flow.

Adjusted funds flow as presented is not intended to represent operating cash flow or operating profits for the period nor should it be viewed as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities, per the statement of cash flows, net earnings (loss) or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted funds flow per share is calculated based on the weighted average number of common shares outstanding consistent with the calculation of net earnings (loss) per share. Refer to Note 15 “Capital Management” in NuVista’s financial statements.

NuVista considers adjusted funds flow to be a key measure that provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s ability to generate cash flow necessary to finance capital expenditures, expenditures on asset retirement obligations, and meet its financial obligations.

The following table provides a reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure of adjusted funds flow to the more directly comparable GAAP measure of cash flow from operating activities:

Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

($ thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash provided by operating activities 58,357 8,555 104,508 65,900 Add back: Asset retirement expenditures 265 240 4,098 9,974 Change in non-cash working capital (1) (3,170 ) 6,320 (19,897 ) (9,891 ) Adjusted funds flow 55,452 15,115 88,709 65,983 Adjusted funds flow, $/Boe 11.84 3.27 10.06 7.04 Adjusted funds flow per share, basic 0.25 0.07 0.39 0.29 Adjusted funds flow per share, diluted 0.25 0.07 0.38 0.29

(1) Refer to Note 19 “Supplemental cash flow information” in the financial statements.

Operating netback and corporate netback (“netbacks”)

NuVista reports netbacks on a total dollar and per Boe basis. Operating netback is calculated as petroleum and natural gas revenues including realized financial derivative gains/losses, less royalties, transportation and operating expenses. Corporate netback is operating netback less general and administrative, deferred share units, interest and lease finance expense. Netbacks per Boe are calculated by dividing the netbacks by total production volumes sold in the period.

Management feels both operating and corporate netbacks are key industry benchmarks and measures of operating performance for NuVista that assists management and investors in assessing NuVista’s profitability, and are commonly used by other petroleum and natural gas producers. The measurement on a Boe basis assists management and investors with evaluating NuVista’s operating performance on a comparable basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation between the non-GAAP measures of operating and corporate netback to the most directly comparable GAAP measure of net earnings (loss) for the period:

Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

($ thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) (10,941 ) (80,422 ) 4,447 (869,169 ) Add back: Other Income (27 ) — (886 ) — Depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment 44,414 45,026 73,585 1,005,105 Loss (gain) on property dispositions — (578 ) (35,375 ) 2,759 Share-based compensation 3,180 1,702 6,586 1,588 Unrealized loss (gain) on financial derivatives 25,284 49,362 43,417 (7,138 ) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (4,910 ) — (18 ) (69,174 ) General and administrative expenses 5,223 3,173 10,227 7,318 Financing costs 11,641 10,743 24,645 20,981 Operating netback 73,864 29,006 126,628 92,270 Deduct: General and administrative expenses (5,223 ) (3,173 ) (10,227 ) (7,318 ) Share-based compensation expense (recovery) (2,034 ) (274 ) (4,222 ) 1,302 Interest and lease finance expense (11,155 ) (10,444 ) (23,470 ) (20,271 ) Corporate netback 55,452 15,115 88,709 65,983

Capital expenditures

Capital expenditures are equal to cash flow used in investing activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital, other receivable and property dispositions. Any expenditures on the other receivable are being refunded to NuVista and are therefore included under current assets. NuVista considers capital expenditures to be a useful measure of cash flow used for capital reinvestment.

The following table provides a reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure of capital expenditures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure of cash flow used in investing activities for the period:

Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

($ thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flow used in investing activities (43,504 ) (41,126 ) (26,483 ) (186,975 ) Changes in non-cash working capital 276 22,961 (2,155 ) 25,200 Other receivable (1,116 ) (2,600 ) (3,076 ) 12,278 Property dispositions — — (93,578 ) — Capital expenditures (44,344 ) (20,765 ) (125,292 ) (149,497 )

Net debt

NuVista has calculated net debt based on cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable and prepaid expenses, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, other receivable, long-term debt (credit facility) and senior unsecured notes.

Net debt is used by management to provide a more complete understanding of the Company’s capital structure and provides a key measure to assess the Company’s liquidity. Management has excluded the current and long term financial instrument commodity contracts as they are subject to a high degree of volatility prior to ultimate settlement. Similarly, management has excluded the current and long term portion of asset retirement obligations as these are estimates based on management’s assumptions and subject to volatility based on changes in cost and timing estimates, the risk-free rate and inflation rate.

The following table shows the composition of the non-GAAP measure of net debt with GAAP components from the balance sheet:

($ thousands) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (67,985 ) (53,093 ) Other receivable (2,395 ) (5,471 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 107,493 75,142 Long-term debt (credit facility) 286,024 362,673 Senior unsecured notes 218,170 217,724 Other liabilities 6,007 1,860 Net debt 547,314 598,835