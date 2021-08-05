Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021













Calgary, Alberta – Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSX: KEL) (“Kelt” or the “Company”) reports its financial and operating results to shareholders for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

The Company’s financial results are summarized as follows:

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (CA$ thousands, except as otherwise indicated) 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Petroleum and natural gas sales 60,644 45,454 33 120,479 116,372 4 Cash provided by operating activities 34,529 14,429 139 61,111 64,601 -5 Adjusted funds from operations (1) 29,452 11,712 151 56,903 39,072 46 Basic ($/ common share) (1) 0.16 0.06 167 0.30 0.21 43 Diluted ($/ common share) (1) 0.15 0.06 150 0.30 0.21 43 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 54,654 (252,661 ) 122 57,508 (326,746 ) 118 Basic ($/ common share) 0.29 (1.35 ) 121 0.30 (1.74 ) 117 Diluted ($/ common share) 0.29 (1.35 ) 121 0.30 (1.74 ) 117 Total capital expenditures, net of dispositions 45,786 27,768 65 75,232 118,894 -37 Total assets 842,454 1,295,965 -35 842,454 1,295,965 -35 Net bank debt (1) 755 320,300 -100 755 320,300 -100 Convertible debentures – 85,181 -100 – 85,181 -100 Shareholders’ equity 663,284 599,399 11 633,284 599,399 11 Weighted average shares outstanding (000s) Basic 188,634 187,794 – 188,610 187,845 – Diluted 190,491 187,848 1 190,223 188,630 1

(1) Refer to advisories regarding non-GAAP financial measures and other key performance indicators.

Financial Statements

Kelt’s unaudited consolidated interim financial statements and related notes for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be available to the public on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will also be posted on the Company’s website at www.keltexploration.com on August 5, 2021.

Kelt’s operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 are summarized as follows:

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (CA$ thousands, except as otherwise indicated) 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Average daily production Oil (bbls/d) 3,660 8,824 -59 3,815 9,254 -59 NGLs (bbls/d) 2,932 5,066 -42 3,179 4,825 -34 Gas (mcf/d) 78,001 98,853 -21 73,402 99,045 -26 Combined (BOE/d) 19,592 30,366 -35 19,228 30,587 -37 Production per million common shares (BOE/d) (1) 104 162 -36 102 163 -37 Average realized prices, before financial instruments(1) Oil ($/bbl) 76.33 26.37 189 71.75 36.43 97 NGLs ($/bbl) 32.94 10.53 213 33.66 12.35 173 Gas ($/mcf) 3.49 2.04 71 3.62 2.20 65 Operating netbacks ($/BOE) (1) Petroleum and natural gas sales 34.02 16.45 107 34.61 20.90 66 Cost of purchases (0.93 ) (0.40 ) 133 (1.00 ) (0.83 ) 20 Average realized price, before financial instruments(1) 33.09 16.05 106 33.61 20.07 67 Realized gain (loss) on financial instruments (1.60 ) 4.62 -135 (1.35 ) 3.60 -138 Average realized price, after financial instruments(1) 31.49 20.67 52 32.26 23.67 36 Royalties (2.80 ) (0.84 ) 233 (2.75 ) (0.93 ) 196 Production expense (7.65 ) (9.62 ) -20 (8.53 ) (10.24 ) -17 Transportation expense (3.36 ) (3.65 ) -8 (3.30 ) (3.57 ) -8 Operating netback (1) 17.68 6.56 170 17.68 8.93 98 Total landholdings Gross acres 795,338 1,043,152 -24 795,338 1,043,152 -24 Net acres 575,869 811,865 -29 575,869 811,865 -29

Message to Shareholders

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on people’s lives and continues to impact the way companies conduct their business. Kelt’s highest priority remains the health and safety of its employees, partners and the communities where it operates. With the emergence of new COVID-19 variants, the Company continues to gather information in order to understand the potential future impacts these new variants may have on the economy and the impact to oil and gas prices, credit availability and capital markets. The Company is proud of the dedication of its workforce to maintain safe operations and business continuity during the pandemic.

During the second quarter of 2021, Kelt continued to maintain its strong financial position and with quarter over quarter growth in production and higher commodity prices, the Company demonstrated significant growth in funds from operations during the quarter. In addition, Kelt recorded earnings of $57.5 million ($0.30 per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Kelt’s average production for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 19,592 BOE per day, up 4% from average production of 18,860 BOE per day during the first quarter of 2021 and up 19% from average production of 16,476 BOE per day during the fourth quarter of 2020. Production growth reflects the strong performance from new wells that came on-stream during the first quarter of 2021 in the Pouce Coupe area of Alberta. Production for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was weighted 34% oil and NGLs and 66% gas.

Kelt’s realized average oil price during the second quarter of 2021 was $76.33 per barrel, up 189% from $26.37 per barrel in the second quarter of 2020. The realized average NGLs price during the second quarter of 2021 was $32.94 per barrel, up 213% from $10.53 per barrel in the same quarter of 2020. Kelt’s realized average gas price for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.49 per Mcf, up 71% from $2.04 per Mcf in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, petroleum and natural gas sales was $60.6 million and adjusted funds from operations was $29.5 million ($0.15 per share, diluted), compared to $45.5 million and $11.7 million ($0.06 per share, diluted) respectively, in the second quarter of 2020. At June 30, 2021, the Company had no bank debt outstanding and a working capital deficit of $0.8 million, compared to aggregate bank debt, principal amount of convertible debentures outstanding and working capital deficit of $410.2 million, at June 30, 2020.

Net capital expenditures incurred during the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $45.8 million. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company spent $33.5 million on drill and complete operations and $11.5 million on facilities, pipelines and equipment. The benefits of these capital expenditures will be realized when the Company brings new wells on-stream over the next few months. The tentative schedule to bring production on-line over the next few months is as follows:

(a) Pouce Coupe – three Montney oil wells were brought on production in July 2021;

(b) Wembley/Pipestone – two Montney wells are expected to be brought on production in August 2021;

(c) Spirit River – two Charlie Lake wells are expected to be brought on production in September 2021;

(d) Oak – ten Montney wells are expected to be brought on production in October 2021; and

(e) Wembley/Pipestone – one Montney well is expected to be brought on production in November 2021.

At Oak/Flatrock, Kelt currently has ten Montney wells that have been drilled and completed. The Company has commenced construction of a gas compression and oil battery facility and expects to commence production from the ten new Oak wells during October 2021.

At Pouce Coupe, Kelt commenced production from three Montney oil wells in July 2021. The Company plans to follow up with the drilling of two additional wells in this oil play at Pouce Coupe in the second half of 2021. In addition, Kelt expects to drill two additional high deliverability Montney gas wells at Pouce Coupe West during the fourth quarter of 2021.

At Spirit River, Kelt has drilled and completed two wells from the same pad in the Charlie Lake formation, one targeting the Lower Charlie Lake and the other targeting the Upper Charlie Lake. These wells are expected to be brought on production in September 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects to follow up with two additional wells that will be drilled in the Lower Charlie Lake formation.

At Wembley/Pipestone, Kelt currently has six Montney wells that have been drilled and completed and two additional wells that are drilled and awaiting completion (“DUCs”). The Company expects to bring three of these wells on production in the second half of 2021 and the remainder of the wells are expected to come on-stream in early 2022. In addition, Kelt expects to drill two more wells at Wembley/Pipestone in the second half of 2021, to be completed and brought on production in 2022. The Company will commence construction of Phase 1 of its Wembley East pipeline infrastructure during the second half of 2021 and anticipates construction of Phase 2 of the Wembley East pipeline infrastructure during the first half of 2022.

On July 29, 2021, Kelt completed the disposition of approximately 400 BOE per day of non-core assets for gross proceeds of $9.0 million. Production was approximately 75% gas and 25% oil and NGLs.

Kelt’s board of directors has approved an increase to the Company’s capital expenditure program for 2021. Kelt expects to spend $175.0 million in 2021, up 17% from its previous forecast of $150.0 million. The Company has elected to bring forward certain expenditures previously planned for 2022 in order to take advantage of current commodity prices. In doing so, the Company will put itself in a position to deliver additional production growth in 2022 by accelerating production start-up from certain wells.

Kelt will continue to maintain its strong financial position. At December 31, 2021, the Company expects to have net bank debt of $9.0 million or only 0.1 times adjusted funds from operations.

Production in 2021 is now forecasted to average 21,500 BOE per day, up 2% from its previous forecast of 21,000 BOE per day. Adjusted funds from operations for 2021 is forecasted to be $145.0 million, a 23% increase from its previous forecast of $118.0 million.

The following table summarizes the changes to 2021 guidance since the Company’s original forecast was prepared in November 2020:

2021 Guidance

(Nov/20) 2021 Guidance

(Mar/21) 2021

Guidance

(May/21) 2021 Guidance

(current) Percent

Change Commodity Prices WTI Crude Oil (USD/bbl) 38.50 59.95 60.00 63.50 + 65% NYMEX Natural Gas (USD/MMBtu) 3.10 2.82 2.90 3.25 + 5% Exchange Rate (CAD/USD) 1.340 1.267 1.227 1.247 – 7% Production Oil & NGLs (bbls/d) 6,500 7,145 7,850 8,000 + 23% Gas (MMcf/d) 66.00 71.13 78.90 81.00 + 23% Combined (BOE/d) 17,500 19,000 21,000 21,500 + 23% Financial Petroleum and natural gas sales ($MM) 175.0 238.0 256.4 289.7 + 66% Adjusted funds from operations (1) ($MM) 66.5 107.0 118.0 145.0 + 118% AFFO per share, diluted (1) 0.35 0.56 0.62 0.76 + 117% Capital expenditures ($MM) 90.0 120.0 150.0 175.0 + 94% Net bank debt (surplus) (1), at year end ($MM) (4.0) (7.0) 11.0 9.0 –

Management looks forward to updating shareholders with 2021 third quarter results on or about November 10, 2021.

Changes in forecasted commodity prices and variances in production estimates can have a significant impact on estimated funds from operations and profit. Please refer to the advisories regarding forward-looking statements and to the cautionary statement below.

The information set out herein is “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The purpose of this financial outlook is to provide readers with disclosure regarding Kelt’s reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities for the calendar year 2021. Readers are cautioned that this financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes.