Ksi Lisims LNG – Natural gas liquefaction and marine terminal Pproject – public comment period & virtual information sessions

OTTAWA, ON – Nis g a’a Nation, Rockies LNG Limited Partnership and Western LNG LLC are proposing to jointly develop a floating natural gas liquefaction facility and marine terminal located at Wil Milit on Pearse Island on the northwest coast of British Columbia . The Ksi Lisims LNG – Natural Gas Liquefaction and Marine Terminal Project would produce up to 12 million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas during an expected project life of at least 30 years.

Comments Invited

The project is subject to a federal impact assessment process under the Impact Assessment Act and a provincial environmental assessment under British Columbia’s Environmental Assessment Act. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) and British Columbia’s Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) are working cooperatively for the initial phase of the project’s review.

The public and Indigenous groups are invited to review the Initial Project Description and provide feedback related to the proposed project. A summary of the document in English or French is also available on the Agency’s website at canada.ca/iaac.

The 45-day comment period starts August 10, 2021, and ends September 24, 2021, at midnight Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).

Comments received will support the Agency and the EAO in the preparation of a joint Summary of Issues and Engagement document for the project, which will be provided to Nis g a’a Nation, Rockies LNG Limited Partnership and Western LNG LLC to inform the next steps in the process. Comments only need to be submitted once to either the Agency or the EAO to be considered in both the federal and provincial review processes and may be submitted in either official language. Comments received by the Agency or the EAO are considered public and will be published online.

To submit a comment, visit:

The Canadian Impact Assessment Registry at iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations (reference number 82797).

Environmental Assessment Office’s Project Information Centre at projects.eao.gov.bc.ca, click on ‘List of Projects’ and then search “Ksi Lisims LNG.” Comments can also be submitted by mail and fax:

Mail: Fax: Fern Stockman, Project Assessment Director 250-356-7477 Environmental Assessment Office PO Box 9426 Stn Prov Govt Victoria, B.C., V8W 9V1

Virtual Information Sessions

The Agency and the EAO will host virtual information sessions on:

September 8, 2021 , from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (PDT)

from to September 9, 2021 , from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (PDT)

The virtual information sessions will include presentations on the federal and provincial review processes, a presentation by Nis g a’a Nation, Rockies LNG Limited Partnership and Western LNG LLC on the project, and opportunities to ask questions online.

For details on how to connect to the information sessions, please visit projects.eao.gov.bc.ca , click on ‘list of Projects,’ then search “Ksi Lisims LNG.” You may also contact the Agency at KsiLisimsLNG@iaac-aeic.gc.ca.

Substitution Request

In addition, the Government of British Columbia has requested that the conduct of the federal impact assessment process, should one be required, be substituted to the province. If the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change grants the request, the EAO would conduct the impact assessment of the project on behalf of the Agency, fulfilling both federal and provincial legislative requirements.

The Agency is also seeking comments from the public and Indigenous groups on this request.

Additional Information

For more information on the project, the federal review process and alternative means of submitting comments to the Agency, visit canada.ca/iaa. For more information on the project and the provincial assessment process, visit gov.bc.ca/eao.