The Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists (CSPG) and the Canadian Well Logging Society (CWLS) announce discussions of a possible amalgamation













Calgary, Alberta (August 12, 2021)— The Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists (CSPG) and the Canadian Well Logging Society (CWLS) announce the initiation of a process to investigate the possible synergies that can be derived by combining entities into a new organization. The CSPG and CWLS Boards of Directors have unanimously agreed to create a steering committee that will guide a process to form an integrated society and move forward with its members to help meet the evolving energy needs of Canada and the world.

“The CWLS and CSPG have strong ties going back decades with numerous successful collaborations in the past which bode well for the future. Techniques for understanding the subsurface have increasingly migrated towards inter-disciplinary efforts, and a single point of contact for geoscience will be a step forward for our members, increasing our ability to contribute to the growth of the Canadian energy industry,” said Neil Watson, CSPG 2021 President.

“The CWLS is excited to explore this merger opportunity in order to continue to provide strong technical value in all petrophysical and geological aspects to our membership. By joining synergies, both societies will be able to have more unified outreach as one fully integrated and concise entity where both geoscientist and engineers can share information under one unified umbrella. In doing so, this collaboration will keep our members engaged with new tools and content in order to continue our legacies and leadership in our ever-changing industry.” according to Kathy Diaz, CWLS 2021 President.

By joining together, the new organization, provisionally named the Canadian Energy Geoscience Association (Association canadienne des géosciences énergétiques) will be able to capture organizational efficiencies and reduce redundancies to improve administrative structure. These expected synergies will allow for continued offerings of the services and technical events enjoyed by current members. The strength of the combined organization will allow it to advance into the exciting new future awaiting Canadian geoscience.

The CWLS and CSPG Executives are excited by the potential that this amalgamation represents, and the additional benefits that it will create for members. The steering committee will seek input from the membership of each organization and expects to present recommendations during the next annual general meetings.

Feel free to contact Neil by email at president@cspg.org or Kathy at president@cwls.org.

A list of FAQ is attached for further information.

About CSPG

Since its inception in 1927, the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists (CSPG) has been a member-based association dedicated to supporting geoscientists professional development throughout their career.

The primary mission of the Society is to advance the professions of the energy geosciences – as it applies to geology; foster the scientific, technical learning and professional development of its members; and promote the awareness of the profession to industry and the public.

CSPG members, whether they be students or professionals, have access to technical expertise and training through a variety of publications, courses, field trips, technical talks, and conferences. CSPG’s educational offerings are all eligible for CPD hours and both formal and informal activity is tracked through your CSPG membership.

In addition to fostering technical learning, the CSPG provides opportunities for geoscientists to network and connect with their peers in industry. Throughout its history CSPG has always been proud to promote geoscience in Canada as it relates to energy development and help build a sense of community for all energy geoscientists.

CSPG Mission

The Mission of the Society is to advance the professions of the energy geosciences – as it applies to geology; foster the scientific, technical learning and professional development of its members; and promote the awareness of the profession to industry and the public.

To accomplish this Mission, the Society has established three Goals:

Advance the scientific, technical and professional development opportunities of its members; Promote geoscience in Canada as it relates to energy development; Develop a sense of community for all Energy Geoscientists;

CSPG Vision

To be the premier community of energy geoscientists

About CWLS

The CWLS (Canadian Well Logging Society) is the oldest organization devoted to log analysis, incorporated in Calgary, Canada in 1957. In that time the society has endeavoured to produce a technical journal with a Canadian slant. The CWLS is thus an appropriate place for those interested in exploring mineral resources in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, the Canadian Arctic, offshore eastern Canada and southern Ontario.

The society has great support from the petroleum industry with over 4 Corporate sponsors. The CWLS has in turn provided a great deal of support to the petroleum industry. One of our proudest achievements has been a Catalogue of Water Resistivities in sedimentary formations in Canada.

The CWLS holds a Technical Luncheon on the third Wednesday of every month (except in the Summer and March) for the benefit of those interested in log analysis and petrophysics. Notices of the topic of each luncheon are sent to members and posted on this web site.

Currently the CWLS has over 205 members including over 50 Student members from around the world. Most of the activities of the CWLS are performed by Volunteers. The society would like to thank all volunteers for their time and effort in making the CWLS a success.

CWLS Mission

The mission of the Society is to further the science of formation evaluation through well logging and other techniques as they relate to the exploration for and exploitation of oil, gas and other minerals. To this end, the CWLS will sponsor technical speakers and technical projects relating to petrophysics.

CWLS Vision

To facilitate and promote the value of petrophysics when it comes to understaning formation evaluation and rock properties of different types of reservoirs to our energy community

Media Contact:

Emma MacPherson

Marketing Manager, CSPG

Email: macpherson@cspg.org

The Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists (CSPG) and the Canadian Well Logging Society (CWLS) Amalgamation FAQs

• How will the new organization be structured?

o The Canadian Energy Geoscience Association will encompass the activities and roles of the CWLS and CSPG.

• Is this process a merger or is it more a case of one society being acquired by the other?

o This is an amalgamation of two societies each with long histories of providing valuable services to its members and contributions to the oil and gas sector in particular and Canada in general. This joining of forces will allow the new society to continue these traditions.

• When will the merger review process be completed?

o Undertaking the merger review is the culmination of a series of talks between members of the Executives for both Societies. We believe these preliminary discussions laid the groundwork for an expeditious process and expect a conclusion of this phase prior to the CSPG AGM scheduled for December 2021.

• Why a merger rather than a partnership?

o Merging creates a stronger impetus to move the new organization forward in the direction it needs to take and will help us on the road to blending our technical and cultural uniqueness. If the joining of forces occurred as a partnership there is always the possibility of either or both partners going in a separate direction. Merging is also consistent with the existing integration between geology and petrophysics.

• What will be the mission of the new society?

o A detailed Mission Statement will be crafted over the course of our discussions. It is expected this statement will respect the Mission Statements of both the CWLS and CSPG.

• How will the merger benefit the members?

o This society will be well situated to take on the global challenges of the transition to new energy sources while maintaining their well-established core competency in oil and gas exploration and development.

o This new society will provide a single point of contact for technical issues and with potential sponsors and benefactors. The blended resources of the current societies will enhance the educational opportunities for all members.

o Members will get access to the combined technical heritage of both societies. This will include the Reservoir and InSite magazines, technical databases, products such as the RW catalogue and Special Core data, and Bulletin articles.

• What are the financial expectations of this merger?

o The consolidation of operations under a single framework is expected to provide significant cost efficiencies. The establishment of a singular voice for the Canadian Energy Geoscience community is expected to provide leverage in retaining current members, attracting new members and liaising with our sponsors.

o We anticipate that potential advertisers, sponsors and partners will find a single point of contact very appealing.

• How will the merger impact the current dues structure for the new combined society?

o Many of our members belong to both Societies and these people will see a decrease in their annual dues. The dues for the combined Society are expected to align with current CSPG dues. It is recognized that the CSPG dues are higher than current CWLS dues. It should be appreciated that CWLS members will see much broader resources and programs as through the new Society. In addition, a method to smooth the transition to the new dues level will be discussed as part of this review.

• Why merge now?

o The concept of a merger has been discussed in the past, but each society saw continued benefits in remaining within a distinct structure. As the industry has evolved and the members are asked to incorporate more interdisciplinary tasks in their workflow, the impetus for a merger has grown.

o The combined impacts of a price shock and the Covid-19 pandemic has given every organization a reason to closely analyze how to align itself to succeed in the emerging technical and business climate.

• What will be the impact on the current programs offered by the individual societies?

o While eliminating redundancies is an expected benefit of the merger, it is anticipated that the programs of the new society will be significantly expanded.