Canada’s weekly rig count up 2 to 155













Canada averaged 155 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 27% are drilling for natural gas, 56% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 14% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 69% in Alberta, 15% in Saskatchewan, 12% in BC, and 4% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 34%, Ensign Drilling with 26%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, and Horizon Drilling with 6%.

