i3 Energy PLC announces warrant exercise and share issuance

EASTLEIGH, UK – i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE) announces that certain of its Loan Noteholders have exercised warrants over 9,828,010 shares in the Company. Application will be made for these shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and are expected to be admitted on 17 September 2021.
The Company now has in issue 1,101,252,776 ordinary shares of £0.0001 each. Shareholders may use this figure of ordinary shares as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.