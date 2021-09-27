Cenovus and Headwater announce bought deal secondary offering of Headwater common shares worth approximately $114 million

Basis of Presentation

Cenovus reports financial results in Canadian dollars and presents production volumes on a net to Cenovus before royalties basis, unless otherwise stated. Cenovus prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about Cenovus’s and Headwater’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the future, based on certain assumptions made by Cenovus and Headwater in light of their respective experience and perception of historical trends. Although Cenovus and Headwater believe that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Neither Cenovus nor Headwater undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law.

This forward-looking information is identified by words such as “achieve”, “commitment”, “continue”, “position” and “will”, or similar expressions and includes suggestions of future outcomes, and in respect to Cenovus includes statements about: the use of sale proceeds to reduce debt and achieve the interim net debt target of $10 billion; creating value for shareholders; and positioning Cenovus’s balance sheet to increase shareholder returns. In respect to Headwater, the forward-looking information includes statements about: the intent to continue to progress its exploration program; and that the Offering will expand Headwater’s free-trading float and is expected to provide new and existing shareholders with enhanced trading liquidity.

Developing forward-looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and consideration of certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are specific to Cenovus or Headwater and others that apply to the industry generally.

Additional information about risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Cenovus’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements is contained under “Risk Management and Risk Factors” in Cenovus’s Annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) or Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in the updates in the “Risk Management and Risk Factors” section of Cenovus’s MD&A for the period ended June 30, 2021. Additional information about risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Headwater’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements is contained under “Risk Factors” in its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at https://www.sedar.com/.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company’s preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Headwater Exploration Inc.

Headwater Exploration Inc. is a Canadian publicly traded resource company engaged in the exploration for and development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. Headwater currently has high quality oil production, reserves, and lands in the prolific Clearwater play in the Marten Hills area of Alberta as well as low decline natural gas production and reserves in the McCully Field near Sussex, New Brunswick. Headwater is focused on providing superior corporate level returns by focusing on sustainability, asset quality and balance sheet strength. Headwater common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit headwaterexp.com.