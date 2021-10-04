With great sadness, energy executive and pioneer Barclay Hambrook passes













It is with deep sadness, Barclay Hambrook, who led several publicly traded energy companies, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 27 with his loving wife, Colleen Hambrook (nee Sproule) and daughter, Chantel Hambrook, and sister-in-law Cathy Sproule by his side. After a 2½ years battle with ALS it was time for Barclay to be at peace.

Barclay was an experienced energy executive as well as a strong leader and team player. Barclay fostered an entrepreneurial spirit, which led him to build and lead multiple successful domestic and international companies, including Pennwest, Americas Petrogas, and GrowMax Agri Corp.

Barclay was one of a kind. Most important Barclay was always a “class act” and a true gentleman in his business and personal life. He was always full of life and lived every day to the fullest. Barclay had his priorities right, loving family and friends was number one. He treated everyone with the utmost respect and was truly interested in people. Barclay was always curious, smart, wise, generous. He loved to learn and share his experiences while always inspiring others. He was a great man always to be remembered and cherished.

Funeral services will be held at McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes (5008 Elbow Dr SW, Calgary, AB T2S 2L5) on Thursday, October 7th, 2021 at 2 pm.