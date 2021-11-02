Obsidian Energy announces acquisition of 45 percent partnership interest in Peace River oil partnership, up to $22.5 million equity issue and preliminary third quarter 2021 results

PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The Company’s expectations for its Net Operating Costs, general and administrative expenses, capital expenditures, decommissioning expenditures, Funds Flow from Operations, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures“) following completion of the Acquisition are based on, among other things, Obsidian Energy’s anticipated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and for the three months and year ending December 31, 2021. The Company’s anticipated financial results are unaudited and preliminary estimates that: (i) represent the most current information available to management as of the date of hereof; (ii) are subject to completion of interim review procedures that could result in significant changes to the estimated amounts; and (iii) do not present all information necessary for an understanding of the Company’s financial condition as of, and the Company’s results of operations for such periods. The anticipated financial results are subject to the same limitations and risks as discussed under “Forward Looking Statements” below. Accordingly, Obsidian Energy’s anticipated financial results for such periods may change upon the completion and approval of the financial statements for such periods and the changes could be material.

OIL AND GAS METRICS

This news release contains certain oil and gas metrics, including Reserve Life Index or “RLI“, which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation. Therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company’s performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods, and therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon.

BARREL OF OIL EQUIVALENCY

Barrels of oil equivalent (“boe“) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of crude oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency conversion ratio of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis is misleading as an indication of value. Boe/d means barrels of oil equivalent per day.

ABBREVIATIONS

Oil Natural Gas bbl barrel or barrels mcf thousand cubic feet bbl/d barrels per day mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day boe barrel of oil equivalent mmcf/d million cubic feet per day boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day AECO Alberta benchmark price for natural gas MMboe million barrels of oil equivalent WCS Western Canadian Select WTI West Texas Intermediate



OIL AND GAS ADVISORIES

The recovery and reserve estimates of reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves with be recovered.

Certain information in this document may constitute “analogous information” as defined in National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Oil and Gas Disclosure (“NI 51-101“), including but not limited to, information relating to the areas in geographical proximity to lands that are or may be held by Obsidian Energy. Such information has been obtained from government sources, regulatory agencies or third parties which source the same from government sources or regulatory agencies. Obsidian Energy believes the information is relevant as it helps to define the reservoir characteristics in which Obsidian Energy may hold an interest. Obsidian Energy is unable to confirm that the analogous information was prepared by a qualified reserves evaluator or auditor. Such information is not an estimate of the reserves or resources attributable to lands held or potentially to be held by Obsidian Energy and there is no certainty that the reservoir data and economics information for the lands held or potentially to be held by Obsidian Energy will be similar to the information presented herein. The reader is cautioned that the data relied upon by Obsidian Energy may be in error and/or may not be analogous to such lands to be held by Obsidian Energy.

References to light oil, NGLs or natural gas production in this news release refer to the light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids and conventional natural gas product types, respectively, as defined in NI-51-101.

DRILLING LOCATIONS

This news release discloses proved and probable drilling inventory derived from Partnership Interest Reserves Report and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and probable reserves. The drilling locations considered for future development will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors.

UNDERLYING ASSUMPTIONS

The material budget and underlying assumptions used by the Company in preparation of its pro-forma guidance for 2021 after giving effect to the Acquisition are as follows:

2021E

Post-Acquisition1 WTI2 US$/bbl 75.00 – 80.00 NGL Price2 $/boe 60.00 – 63.50 AECO4 $/GJ 5.41 Foreign Exchange Rate CDN$/US$ 1.25 Production boe/d 24,600 – 24,800 Royalties $/boe 5.32 – 5.55 Net Operating Costs $/boe 12.95 – 13.15 Transportation $/boe 2.23 Interest $/boe 3.30 General and Administrative $/boe 1.70 -1.80 Hedging gain (loss)3 $/boe (1.17) – (1.51) Capital Expenditures $ millions 141 – 143 Decommissioning Expenditures $ millions 8 Net Debt $ millions 404 – 409 Funds Flow from Operations $ millions 223 – 228 Free Cash Flow $ millions 72 – 77

(1) Assumes the Acquisition closes on November 15, 2021.

(2) Includes actual WTI/NGL prices for the first nine months of 2021. Pricing assumptions outlined are forecasted for the fourth quarter of 2021.

(3) Risk management (hedging) adjustments incorporated into 2021 guidance as at October 26, 2021. Includes estimate of required financial hedge of 90% of net after royalty oil volumes from new wholly owned OBE subsidiary owning net 45% of PROP from November 15, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

(4) Includes actual AECO prices for the first nine months of 2021 and AECO forward strip pricing as shown in the Table as of October 26, 2021 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

PRODUCTION BREAKDOWN BY PRODUCT TYPE

Disclosure of production on a per boe basis in this news release consists of the constituent product types as defined in NI-51-101 and their respective quantities disclosed in the table below:

Light and Medium Crude Oil (bbls/d)

Heavy Oil (bbls/d) NGLs (boe/d) Conventional Natural Gas (MMcf/d) Total (boe/d) Preliminary Unaudited Third Quarter 2021 Results 10,314 2,688 2,213 54 24,164 Preliminary Unaudited Nine-Month 2021 Results 10,389 2,712 2,144 53 24,017 Acquired Production (Third Quarter 2021) – 2,004 2 3 2,434 Fourth Quarter 2021 Estimate Post-Acquisition1 11,465 3,465 2,390 57 26,730 2021E Post-Acquisition1 10,660 2,900 2,205 54 24,700

(1) With respect to forward-looking production guidance, product type breakdown is based upon management’s expectations based on reasonable assumptions but are subject to variability based on actual well results.

UNITED STATES ADVISORY

This news release does not represent an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Any such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“) and applicable U.S. state securities laws. Obsidian Energy will not make any public offering of securities in the United States. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

FUTURE-ORIENTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This news release contains future-oriented financial information (“FOFI“) and financial outlook information relating to the Company’s prospective results of operations, operating costs, expenditures, production, Funds Flow from Operations, Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt, in each case for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and for the three months and year ending December 31, 2021, which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth below under “Forward-Looking Statements“. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such FOFI, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. The Company has included this FOFI in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on the Company’s business following the completion of the Acquisition and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. This FOFI is prepared as of the date of this news release.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Included in this news release are references to terms “Funds Flow from Operations”, “Free Cash Flow”, “Netback”, “Net Debt” and “Net Operating Costs” which do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS“) and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are described and defined in the management’s discussion and analysis dated July 29, 2021 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (the “Interim MD&A“), as summarized below. See the Interim MD&A for additional information including rationale for use of such measures and reconciliations to the nearest IFRS measure, as applicable.

“Free Cash Flow” is calculated as funds flow from operations less both capital and decommissioning expenditures.

“Funds Flow from Operations” is cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital, decommissioning expenditures, onerous office lease settlements, the effects of financing related transactions from foreign exchange contracts and debt repayments, restructuring charges, transaction costs and certain other expenses and is representative of cash related to continuing operations. Funds flow from operations is used to assess the Company’s ability to fund its planned capital programs.

“Netback” is the per unit of production amount of revenue less royalties, net operating expenses, transportation expenses and realized risk management gains and losses, and is used in capital allocation decisions and to economically rank projects.

“Net Debt” is the total of long-term debt and working capital deficiency and is used by the Company to assess our liquidity.

“Net Operating Costs” are calculated by deducting processing income and road use recoveries from operating costs and is used to assess the Company’s cost position.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Obsidian Energy believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

This news release contains, without limitation, forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: the anticipated closing date of the Acquisition; the expected terms and conditions of the Acquisition; the total aggregate purchase price of the Acquisition; the expected sources of funding for the Acquisition; statements with respect to the Company’s strategy; the Company’s expectations regarding prospective results of operations, operating costs, expenditures, production, Funds Flow from Operations, Free Cash Flow, Netback, Net Operating Costs and Net Debt; the reserves associated with the assets underlying the 45 percent partnership interest in PROP; the expected attributes and benefits to be derived by Obsidian Energy pursuant to the Acquisition; the expected amount to be repaid under the Facility and the Senior Notes; the expected timeline for repayment of the Loan; the Acquisition summary and pro-forma 2021 guidance after giving effect to the Acquisition; the anticipated closing date of the Offering; the anticipated uses of the net proceeds from the Offering; the expected draw on the revolving term loan of the Facility to fund the Acquisition; the anticipated jurisdictions in which subscription receipts will be offered; the estimated available borrowing capacity under the Facility following the closing of the Acquisition; the anticipated reduction of the Facility commitment amount and corresponding capacity under the Facility at the beginning of 2022; the anticipated repayment under the Senior Notes and the amounts remaining thereunder; the anticipated restructuring of the Company’s long term debt; and the future-oriented financial information identified above under “Future-Oriented Financial Information“.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this news release, Obsidian Energy has made assumptions regarding, among other things: the Company’s ability to close the Offering, the Loan, the amendments to the Facility, the amendments to the Senior Notes and the Acquisition, including the transactions and financings contemplated thereby, on a timely basis and on the terms expected; the assumptions set forth above under “Underlying Assumptions“; fulfillment by the Agents in respect of the of their obligations pursuant to the agency agreement and the entering into thereof; the Company’s ability to repay the Loan each month and in the amounts anticipated; the satisfaction of all conditions to the completion of the Acquisition or the waiver thereof; the receipt of all required regulatory approvals in respect of the Offering; the anticipated closing adjustments to be applied to the Acquisition purchase price; the timing of the Acquisition and the Offering; commodity prices; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of future capital expenditures; future exchange and interest rates; future oil and natural gas production rates; the ability of Obsidian Energy to use its current tax pools and attributes in the future and that the use of such tax pools and attributes will not be successfully challenged by any taxing authority; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic and financial markets; access to capital; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; royalty rates and future operating costs.

Some of the risks that could affect the Company’s future results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include: the continuing impact of COVID-19 and developments related to the variants thereof on economic activity and demand for oil and natural gas; volatility in market prices for oil and natural gas; incorrect assumptions associated with the location and pace of development on the assets of PROP; liabilities inherent in oil and natural gas operations; uncertainties associated with estimating oil and natural gas reserves; competition for, among other things, capital, acquisitions of royalty reserves, undeveloped lands and skilled personnel; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions, including the Acquisition; risks related to the environment and changing environmental laws, such as, carbon tax and methane emissions regulations; geological, technical, drilling, and processing problems; currency exchange rate, fluctuations; changes in income tax laws or changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the oil and gas industry; and the inability of the Company to complete some or all of the financings required to fund the purchase price for the Acquisition (on acceptable terms or at all) or to satisfy all of the conditions to closing the Acquisition.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. Obsidian Energy gives no assurance that any of the events anticipated will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits Obsidian Energy will derive from them. To the extent any guidance or forward-looking statements herein constitute a financial outlook, they are included herein to provide readers with an understanding of management’s plans and assumptions for budgeting purposes and readers are cautioned that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers should also carefully consider the matters discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Obsidian Energy’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is available under Obsidian Energy’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Obsidian Energy shares are listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol “OBE” and “OBELF” respectively.

All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

