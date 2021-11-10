A field proven disruptive technology for hydraulic fracturing: completion without intervention













CALGARY, CANADA – Advanced Upstream, a Canadian oilfield equipment company, has developed LimitlessTM, a disruptive fracturing system, which allows operators to complete unconventional wells without intervention. LimitlessTM is safe, reliable, and consistent. It offers proven economic, operational, and environmental benefits. The system does not require coiled tubing, wireline, or millout operations.

The new fracturing sleeve system has no depth limitations while allowing constant frac rate along the lateral. It utilizes Contactless Sleeve Recognition (CSR) technology developed by Advanced Upstream, and features a dissolvable, compact, intelligent, programmable dart. The dart is programmed and launched at surface to land in a specific sleeve. Reliable, miniature electronic onboard sensors allow the dart to track its location in the wellbore and “activate” the dart before landing on to the target sleeve.

LimitlessTM progressed from field trials to the commercial stage in three years. Over 290 Limitless™ sleeves have been successfully installed and opened by darts. Two case studies were completed in Canada with the full support of local operators.

The first case study involved a well located in the Montney formation in northern British Columbia. The well had 20 limited entry frac stages and a total of 74 Limitless™ sleeves and it is the customer’s fastest frac to date, completed in 46 hours.

33 stages were completed in a well located in the Charlie Lake formation in northern Alberta. It was the second case study that proved the effectiveness of CSR technology. The highest dart pump down speed was achieved at 15 m3/min (94 bpm). Since the case studies, Limitless TM has been used to complete multiple full wells. The system has been installed in both cased and openhole wells.

LimitlessTM helps operators save up to 70% time per frac job, use 20% less water and 35% less fuel and reduce CO 2 emissions by approximately 40%. The system allows operators to increase their overall efficiency. Advanced Upstream has recently demonstrated this on a well where 46 frac stages were completed in just 13.5 hrs. Before switching to LimitlessTM, the operator could complete 34 stages only and that took 15 hours.

