Ottawa must consult provinces on emissions cap for oil, gas industry: Alberta premier













Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Energy Minister Sonya Savage

OTTAWA – Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the federal government must consult with the provinces as Ottawa moves on plans to implement a cap on emissions from the oil and gas sector.

Kenney’s warning came during a rare appearance with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today, as Alberta became the latest province to agree to participate in a national child-care program.

The two leaders sought to downplay their long-standing differences during a news conference in Edmonton announcing the child-care deal.

But they struck distinctly strident tones when asked by reporters about Trudeau’s announcement at the UN climate change talks in Scotland last week that Canada would start working on the emissions cap.

In particular, Kenney took issue after Trudeau failed to mention provinces when the prime minister listed industry, experts and scientists as those the federal government will consult in developing the cap.

Trudeau did not specifically respond to Kenney’s comments, but insisted all sectors of the economy will need to do their part if Canada is to reach its emissions-reduction targets by 2030.